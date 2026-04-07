'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat

Iranian embassies across the world responded to US President Donald Trump's warning on Tuesday. Replying to Trump's threat that ‘whole civilization will die tonight,’ Iran embassy in Thailand said “Civilizations don't die by bombing.” Iranian embassy in South Africa warned Trump, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran.” (AP) Calling Trump, “keyboard president,” the embassy added that “Iran is the constant in this changing world and will emerge stronger.” The comments came after Trump took to Truth Social and posted, “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” Trump earlier warned of targeting Iran's power plant and key infrastructure, following which the latest attacks targeted at least two bridges, a key highway, and residential quarters. At least nine people were killed after strikes hit a residential building in Shahriar city.

Iranian embassies respond to Trump's threats In another reply, the Iranian embassy in South Africa warned Trump, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran.” The Iranian embassy in Pakistan also called out Trump's warning, saying, “You don't know how civilisations work because you have never had one.” The embassy also said that civilisations are “not born over a night and will not die over a night.” Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, also took to X, and warned the US against targeting infrastructure. “We said that if you start a war, you won’t be able to finish it… learn from past mistakes."