'Civilizations don't die by bombing': Iran embassies respond to Trump's threat
Iranian embassies worldwide hit back at US President Donald Trump’s warning that a “whole civilisation will die,” issuing defiant responses.
Iranian embassies across the world responded to US President Donald Trump's warning on Tuesday. Replying to Trump's threat that ‘whole civilization will die tonight,’ Iran embassy in Thailand said “Civilizations don't die by bombing.”
Calling Trump, “keyboard president,” the embassy added that “Iran is the constant in this changing world and will emerge stronger.”
The comments came after Trump took to Truth Social and posted, “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”
Trump earlier warned of targeting Iran's power plant and key infrastructure, following which the latest attacks targeted at least two bridges, a key highway, and residential quarters. At least nine people were killed after strikes hit a residential building in Shahriar city.
Iranian embassies respond to Trump's threats
In another reply, the Iranian embassy in South Africa warned Trump, “You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran.”
The Iranian embassy in Pakistan also called out Trump's warning, saying, “You don't know how civilisations work because you have never had one.” The embassy also said that civilisations are “not born over a night and will not die over a night.”
Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, also took to X, and warned the US against targeting infrastructure. “We said that if you start a war, you won’t be able to finish it… learn from past mistakes."
Meanwhile, a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran will not show any flexibility with the US, as long as it continues to demand its "surrender under pressure".
Iran and the United States continue to exchange messages through Pakistan, the source revealed.
The senior Iranian source also informed that Qatar had conveyed Tehran's message to the United States and regional countries that if Washington attacks Iran's power plants, "the entire region and Saudi Arabia will fall into complete darkness with Iran's retaliatory strikes".
He also warned that "if the situation gets out of control, Iran’s allies will also close the Bab El-Mandeb Strait".
Iran’s embassy in Turkey invoked the country’s long history to respond to threats, saying “Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it,” asserting that “Iran is still here” and adding that “a psychopath’s threats won’t end what time couldn’t,” in a defiant message amid escalating tensions.