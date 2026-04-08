US-Iran ceasefire terms: What Trump, Tehran agreed to as 2-week pause announced

President Donald Trump has announced a two-week suspension of US attacks on Iran, following diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan. The pause comes after Trump’s earlier threats to strike Iran’s bridges, power plants and other infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened by Tuesday evening. Trump halts strikes on Iran for 2 weeks as Pakistan mediates. (AP)

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He described the ceasefire as “double sided” and said the U.S. had already “met and exceeded all Military objectives.” Trump added that a 10-point proposal from Iran offered a “workable basis” for negotiations, and the two-week period would allow the agreement to be finalized. He called it “an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

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Iran sees progress Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghaddam, said diplomacy had made “a step forward” in a post on X. He wrote, “As of now, a step forward from critical, sensitive stage … In the next stage, respect and comity should replace rethorics and redundancy. Stay more tuned…”

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had urged Trump to extend the deadline for Iran by two weeks “to allow diplomacy to run its course” and requested that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz as a gesture of goodwill.

As of now, there has been no immediate reaction from Iranian officials to Trump’s announcement.

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How the ceasefire will work The two-week ceasefire agreed by the US and Iran, through Pakistan’s mediation, will pause attacks while Iran ensures the Strait of Hormuz is open. This period is intended to give negotiators time to work toward a larger, long-term agreement that could potentially end the conflict.

Behind the scenes, negotiations have gained momentum, with Pakistan serving as the mediator. Potential in-person talks, possibly led by Vice President JD Vance have been discussed, although nothing is confirmed.

According to Axios, Several US allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE have urged Trump to push for major concessions from Iran. Meanwhile, members of Trump’s team, including Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff have also recommended taking a deal if Iran agreed to the terms.

This two-week period is an important step in Middle East diplomacy, giving both sides a chance to avoid a military fight and work toward a peaceful agreement.