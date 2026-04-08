What did Donald Trump's two-week Iran ceasefire announcement say? Full text

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced in a Truth Social post that he was pausing any strikes on Iran for two weeks, just 1.5 hours before his self-imposed deadline expired. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House (AP File)

He also said that it would be a “double-sided” ceasefire” and subject to the “complete reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the country has accepted the two-week ceasefire but contradicted Trump on the Hormuz issue.

“Iran achieved a historic victory by forcing the criminal US to accept its 10-point plan. The US has accepted Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, enrichment rights, and removal of all sanctions,” Mehr News Agency quoted the council as saying.

The ceasefire announcement comes hours after Trump threatened that “a whole civilisation would die tonight”, sparking fears of a US nuclear attack on Iran. Tehran has said that it was “ready for any scenario”.

Pakistan had proposed a two-week ceasefire, with PM Shehbaz Sharif also requesting that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil and gas route, for the same period.

What did Donald Trump say while announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran? Full Text “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East.”

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.