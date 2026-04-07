Donald Trump may ‘hold off’ Iran strike if deal comes together, says report amid deadline to Tehran

US President Donald Trump is facing a critical decision under a tight deadline: whether to carry out his threat to destroy Iran’s infrastructure starting at 8 pm ET (5:30 am IST), or extend the timeline to allow negotiations to progress. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP)

“If the president sees a deal is coming together, he'll probably hold off. But only he and he alone makes that decision,” a senior administration official told Axios. A defence official, however, said they were “skeptical” that there would be any extension this time.

Trump has warned of striking key infrastructure targets, including bridges and power plants, a move that could have severe consequences for civilians and risk escalating retaliation across the region.

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are attempting to prevent that outcome by pushing for a deal or, at the very least, buying more time, the report added.

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“The president is the most bloodthirsty, like a mad dog,” another US official said, pushing back against suggestions that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth or Secretary of State Marco Rubio were driving escalation. “Those guys sound like the doves compared to the president.”

Trump has also been informally gauging reactions to a potential strike plan, asking advisers and confidants, “What do you think of Infrastructure Day?”

Within his negotiating team- Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - there is a view that the US should pursue a deal if one is within reach.

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Ceasefire or ‘entire country taken out in a night’ On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaders from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and allies such as Senator Lindsey Graham are urging Trump not to agree to a ceasefire unless Iran makes significant concessions, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and giving up highly enriched uranium.

Iran, meanwhile, submitted a 10-point response to the latest peace proposals on Monday. A US official described it as “maximalist,” though the White House views it as a negotiating tactic rather than a rejection.

Trump also pointed to delays on the Iranian side during a press conference, attributing them to communication challenges.

Advisers have told mediators that Trump would need to see tangible progress from Iran before considering any extension. “We're knee-deep in negotiations, anything can happen,” one official said, according to an Axios report.

More details on the US-Iran war At the same time, Trump painted a stark picture of what could happen if diplomacy fails. “The entire country could be taken out in one night, and it might be tomorrow night,” he said.

“We have a plan where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night. Where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock, and it will happen over a period of four hours if we wanted to,” Trump said. “We don't want that to happen.”

A joint US-Israel bombing plan targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure is ready and could be executed if Trump gives the order.

“Trump would take a deal if he got one, but it's unclear if the Iranians are ready. It will be extremely tense until Tuesday at 8pm,” a source close to Trump said, the report added.