Laura Loomer's brutal attack as Ilhan Omar seeks Trump impeachment over 'unhinged' Iran post; 'this dirty rat...'

Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer slammed Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over a post the Democrat made about President Donald Trump. Loomer, a longtime Trump ally, has been a vocal critic of Omar, who hails from Somalia, echoing the Republican president's dislike for his political opponent. Ilhan Omar slammed President Donald Trump's post on Iran drawing backlash from Laura Loomer. (X/@GeneralMCNews, X/@JoshHall2024)

In her recent post, Omar had sought Trump's impeachment over remarks he made about Iran amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Loomer picked on Omar's comments and unleashed a scathing attack on her.

Omar, in an X post, shared Trump's Truth Social rant against Iran. The president had said on his Truth Social platform, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” Reacting to Trump's expletive-laden rant, Omar had commented “This is not ok.” She sought the 25th Amendment be invoked and Trump be impeached and removed. “This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office,” Omar added.

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Loomer was quick to slam Omar, in two posts shared on her X feed.

Laura Loomer vs Ilhan Omar: What was said Loomer shared Omar's post and wrote “This dirty rat has turned off the ability for most people to comment on her posts. I want to see Ilhan Omar and her family raided by ICE and removed from our country by ICE.”

She added “If ICE has to drag her by her sweaty hijab kicking and screaming Allahu Akbar, I do not care. Just get this jihadist invader out of our country on a plane back to Somalia.”