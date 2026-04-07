Laura Loomer's brutal attack as Ilhan Omar seeks Trump impeachment over 'unhinged' Iran post; 'this dirty rat...'
Ilhan Omar was slammed by Trump ally Laura Loomer after she sought the president's impeachment over a post threatening Iranians to open the Hormuz Strait.
Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer slammed Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar over a post the Democrat made about President Donald Trump. Loomer, a longtime Trump ally, has been a vocal critic of Omar, who hails from Somalia, echoing the Republican president's dislike for his political opponent.
In her recent post, Omar had sought Trump's impeachment over remarks he made about Iran amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Loomer picked on Omar's comments and unleashed a scathing attack on her.
Omar, in an X post, shared Trump's Truth Social rant against Iran. The president had said on his Truth Social platform, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” Reacting to Trump's expletive-laden rant, Omar had commented “This is not ok.” She sought the 25th Amendment be invoked and Trump be impeached and removed. “This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office,” Omar added.
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Loomer was quick to slam Omar, in two posts shared on her X feed.
Laura Loomer vs Ilhan Omar: What was said
Loomer shared Omar's post and wrote “This dirty rat has turned off the ability for most people to comment on her posts. I want to see Ilhan Omar and her family raided by ICE and removed from our country by ICE.”
She added “If ICE has to drag her by her sweaty hijab kicking and screaming Allahu Akbar, I do not care. Just get this jihadist invader out of our country on a plane back to Somalia.”
In another post, Loomer referred to allegations of immigration fraud on Omar's part and said “Why do we have Muslim invaders who committed immigration fraud sitting in Congress calling for the 25th Amendment to be used against President Trump?.” She added “Go back to Somalia you jihadist piece of sh*t”, and tagged the lawmaker.
“Take your disgusting, jihadi ingrate kids back with you too. Ban all Muslims from holding office in America. These people bring nothing but chaos everywhere they go. They are a stain on our country,” Loomer added in her rant.
Omar is yet to respond to Loomer's rant, but she's not the only person who's sought the 25th amendment be invoked in this case.
Trisha Hope, whose X bio lists her as a January 6 ‘activist’, referring to the Capitol riot, also sought the 25th amendment be invoked against Trump. She was his Texas delegate some time back, showing people across the political spectrum appearing to unite in their criticism of the Iran war. “I am as MAGA as they get. I was a Front Row Joe, 42 rallies, walked the halls of congress 3 times for Trump, became a state delegate, then a national delegate ALL TO SUPPORT TRUMP. He has absolutely lost me, in fact I'm eyeing the 25th amendment for him because he's lost his damn mind,” Hope wrote.
Trump's rant about Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz was mocked by the nation's embassies across the world as well, as a wave of memes flooded the internet making fun of the president's Truth Social post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More