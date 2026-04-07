Is Trump fit to lead? Doctor lists 5 dementia warning signs amid Walter Reed admission hoax
Donald Trump sparked outrage with a profane Iran warning; critics, including officials, urged JD Vance to consider the 25th Amendment.
Donald Trump is facing growing scrutiny over his health.
The issue began on Easter Sunday when Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social that included strong language and a threat toward Iran.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, an important global shipping route that Iran has kept closed after recent attacks by the US and Israel.
He then posted another warning using profanity, telling Iran to reopen the strait, and ended the message with "Praise be to Allah" along with his signature.
The post quickly caused concern across political groups. Many critics said Trump had "gone insane" and become "completely, utterly unhinged."
The reaction was strong as one ex-Republican congressman and even Iranian embassies called on Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to declare him unfit to serve.
Also Read: Donald Trump extends Iran deadline in cryptic post. What to expect if Tehran doesn't oblige?
Doctor speaks out
Dr Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW has gone public with serious concerns about the president's cognitive state.
Dr Gupta shared his concerns on X, listing five troubling signs he says he has noticed in the president. He said Trump has been erratic, struggles to finish sentences, appears confused, has an illogical train of thought, and has difficulty finding the right words.
He also said these symptoms are not staying the same but are getting worse. “Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” he wrote.
This came after Donald Trump had not been seen in public for several days which led to more questions about his health. The White House strongly denied any concerns.
However, this is not the first time Dr Gupta has raised concerns. Back in January, he spoke about a “trend line” showing that Trump’s cognitive condition “seems to be getting worse.”
These comments came after Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he reportedly mixed up Greenland and Iceland had trouble walking steadily on a red carpet and was seen with a noticeable bruise on his hand.
Concerns about Trump’s mental sharpness have been growing over the years. He has misspelled simple words, confused names of places and people and promoted unusual conspiracy theories, including one claiming former President Joe Biden had been replaced by clones.
At one point, he also started talking about Sharpies during a Cabinet meeting in a way that raised questions.
Also Read: ‘Keep oil, make money’: Trump says 'Americans won't understand' his Iran move
Family history and possible diagnoses
Speaking earlier this year with Ben Meiselas on the MeidasTouch podcast, Dr Vin Gupta said he hopes Donald Trump is getting proper care. “He's the president of the United States so let's hope, beyond the headlines, that he is getting the care that he needs,” he said.
He also pointed to Trump’s family history, noting similarities with his father, Fred Trump Sr who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in his 80s. “We're observing the trends that we first noticed a few months ago. There's a symmetry between some of these earlier signs in his case and what his father went through,” he said.
On possible Alzheimer’s, Gupta said “a lot of the symptoms” he has observed are “consistent with those diagnoses.”
He also mentioned, “Frontotemporal Dementia you know, the acting out, behavior changes, lashing out, acting unreasonable. One could say this is his core fundamental personality based on what we've seen over, frankly, his entire adult life, but it's getting worse.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More