Is Trump fit to lead? Doctor lists 5 dementia warning signs amid Walter Reed admission hoax

Donald Trump is facing growing scrutiny over his health. Doctor raises dementia concerns as Trump’s Iran post sparks backlash. (Reuters)

The issue began on Easter Sunday when Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social that included strong language and a threat toward Iran.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote, referring to the Strait of Hormuz, an important global shipping route that Iran has kept closed after recent attacks by the US and Israel.

He then posted another warning using profanity, telling Iran to reopen the strait, and ended the message with "Praise be to Allah" along with his signature.

The post quickly caused concern across political groups. Many critics said Trump had "gone insane" and become "completely, utterly unhinged."

The reaction was strong as one ex-Republican congressman and even Iranian embassies called on Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to declare him unfit to serve.

Also Read: Donald Trump extends Iran deadline in cryptic post. What to expect if Tehran doesn't oblige?

Doctor speaks out Dr Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW has gone public with serious concerns about the president's cognitive state.

Dr Gupta shared his concerns on X, listing five troubling signs he says he has noticed in the president. He said Trump has been erratic, struggles to finish sentences, appears confused, has an illogical train of thought, and has difficulty finding the right words.

He also said these symptoms are not staying the same but are getting worse. “Developing and worsening gradually over time. The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia,” he wrote.