After Trump’s ‘praise be to Allah’ Iran warning, insider on firing line shares cryptic Easter note; ‘God is Good’

President Donald Trump, who was at the center of several health rumors this weekend, shared a new expletive-laden threat to Iran on Easter Sunday. The 79-year-old warned about escalating strikes if Tehran doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline. His message came after American forces rescued the F-15 crew member who survived a crash last week. President Donald Trump and former Attorney General Pam Bondi listen as FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during an event (AP)

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‘Praise to be Allah’ In his social media post, Trump included expletives like ‘b*****ds’ and also included a ‘praise to be Allah’ message.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Read More: ‘We got him!’: What Trump said after US F-15 crew member ‘safely’ extracted from Iran

Earlier in the day, the president shared details of the rescue operation in Iran.

“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!”