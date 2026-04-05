After Trump’s ‘praise be to Allah’ Iran warning, insider on firing line shares cryptic Easter note; ‘God is Good’
President Donald Trump, who was at the center of several health rumors this weekend, shared a new expletive-laden threat to Iran
President Donald Trump, who was at the center of several health rumors this weekend, shared a new expletive-laden threat to Iran on Easter Sunday. The 79-year-old warned about escalating strikes if Tehran doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz by his deadline. His message came after American forces rescued the F-15 crew member who survived a crash last week.
FOLLOW: US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says he believes he can get a deal with Iran by Monday
‘Praise to be Allah’
In his social media post, Trump included expletives like ‘b*****ds’ and also included a ‘praise to be Allah’ message.
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Read More: ‘We got him!’: What Trump said after US F-15 crew member ‘safely’ extracted from Iran
Earlier in the day, the president shared details of the rescue operation in Iran.
“We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close. He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to “man and equipment.” It just doesn’t happen! The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all! I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M. God Bless our great MILITARY WARRIORS!”
Pete Hegseth follows up with Easter message
In an Easter message, Defense Secretary (United States Secretary of War) who is reportedly concerned about his job, wrote, “God is Good.” The 45-year-old did not elaborate.
"He further reposted a Bible quote. Therefore doth My Father love Me, because I lay down My life, that I might take it again. No man taketh it from Me, but I lay it down of Myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of My Father," it read.
F-15 jet shot in Iran
On Sunday, Iran’s state television aired a video showing what it claimed were parts of US aircraft shot down by Iranian forces, along with a photo of thick, black smoke rising. The broadcaster said that Iran had shot down a transport plane and two helicopters that were part of the rescue operation.
Read More: Trump says he can get a deal with Iran by Monday or 'blow everything up'
However, a regional intelligence official briefed on the mission told The Associated Press that the US military blew up two transport planes because of a technical malfunction and brought in additional aircraft to complete the rescue. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the covert mission.
Iran’s military joint command, which said that four US aircraft were destroyed during the operation, warned of stepping up retaliatory attacks on regional oil and civilian infrastructure if the US and Israel attack such targets in the Islamic Republic, according to state television.
“We once again repeat: if you commit aggression again and strike civilian facilities, our responses will be more forceful,” a spokesman said in comments published by the IRNA news agency.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More