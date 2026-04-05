Laura Loomer offers Ed Krassenstein ‘good pair of handcuffs’ in bizarre voicemail; Netizens say, ‘She creeps me out’

“Here is a voicemail I received from @LauraLoomer calling me from Tel Aviv, Israel . She offered me a good pair of handcuffs,” Krassenstein captioned the post.

Social media figure Ed Krassenstein has taken to X to share what he claimed was a bizarre voicemail he received from Laura Loomer , where she offered to help him get a “good pair of handcuffs”. The voicemail was sent on May 24, 2019.

“Hi Eddie, this is Laura Loomer. I’m calling you from Tel Aviv, Israel, and I thought today that you were permanently banned on Twitter along with your brother,” Loomer says in the purported voicemail. “And, you know, this Twitter censorship and bias is awful, isn't it? So, you know, I was just calling to reach out and let you know that, you know, I am truly against social media censorship.”

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She added, “And even though you have posted negative things about me, I still support your right to free speech. And so if you need any advice on where you can get a good pair of handcuffs, this is my number.”

“And you can call me back. You can send me a text. And I'd be happy to assist. Have a good day,” Loomer concluded.

An X user asked Krassenstein in the comment section what he did to “verify the authenticity” of the voicemail as “AI has come a long way,” to which Krassenstein replied, “It was her. I have her number.”

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HT.com has not independently verified if the voicemail was from Loomer.

Netizens react X users reacted to the post, with one of them saying, “yeah she's offered you handcuffs because she handcuffed herself to the twitter headquarters.” “She’s always been unhinged…,” wrote another. “Can’t stand that lady. You and I don’t agree on any damn politics but I’d choose you over her bro,” wrote a user.

“She creeps me out in the worst of ways,” one user wrote, while another said, “Lmao what a bizarre woman”. “Why is she this fuc**** insane? Seriously! Who hurt her? Someone hurt her. There’s no way someone didn’t hurt her,” one user said.