Laura Loomer unimpressed by JD Vance's CPAC poll win; 'like 10 people attended...'

Far-right activist and Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer appeared to be unimpressed by Vice President JD Vance 's win in the CPAC straw poll. Loomer, on Saturday, slammed the poll for the 2028 Republican nominee.

Loomer's comments are not the first time the firebrand activist has differed from the Vice President. In January 2026, it was reported that she'd slammed Vance's speech at an anti-abortion rally, saying that his message would cost the party the midterms.

Laura Loomer vs JD Vance: Row explained At the time, Vance had taken a swipe at Loomer and said “There will inevitably be debates within this movement. I think these are good, honest and natural debates. And frankly, they’re not just good for all of you — they help keep people like me honest.” The Vance-Loomer fight had made its way to X then.

Loomer wrote “Didn’t they learn their lesson in 2018?.” Meanwhile, Vance fired back saying “It’s interesting that some ‘conservative influencers’ spend all of their time attacking the administration and sowing division. Disgraceful actually.”

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Later, speaking about her and Vance infighting, Loomer told Politico “It’s laughable that the vice president, who is friends with Tucker Carlson — and literally has Tucker Carlson’s son working in his office at the White House — is picking me of all people to call out for so-called division when he’s yet to call out people like Tucker Carlson or Nick Fuentes or Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”

Part of Loomer's grouse with Vance appears to spring from his association with Carlson, former Fox News host, and someone Loomer often locks horns with.

On X today, she wrote separately “The nominee in 2028 should be able to say: ‘I condemn Tucker Carlson and all claims that President Trump is controlled by Israel. Tucker’s vitriol and isolationist rhetoric has no place in the GOP, whose majority base is comprised of Evangelical Christians. Tucker said he hates Evangelical Christians, and I condemn that. Nobody should be told they aren’t American if they aren’t a Christian. Jewish Amercians are just as American as every other American, Christians, Jews and Hindus are Allies, the Holocaust isn’t a conspiracy theory, Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk, Hamas is a terrorist organization, we have 100 million foreigners in America who need to be deported, and Islam is incompatible with the US Constitution. Multipolarity is not in the interest of American supremacy, and we will never share power with the CCP’.”

“Just say it. Should be easy. This is a no brainer. I want to hear every 2028 GOP Presidential candidate say this. If you cannot say any of those things and you’re running for President, we have a major problem,” she added.

Needless to say, Loomer is not fully onboard with supporting Vance, who many expect to run for president after Trump's term ends in 2028. Speaking to Politico, she'd said “I don’t know who I’ll be supporting in 2028. My vote has to be earned.”

Loomer's recent criticism of Vance also comes at a time when he's negotiating with Iran, trying to end the war. Vance has been openly anti-war but has had to navigate the stance to extend support to President Donald Trump who joined Israel in strikes against Tehran, which took out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, their Supreme Leader, and plunged the three countries into war.