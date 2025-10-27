'JD Vance's wife not a Muslim': Laura Loomer vs Mehdi Hasan over Zohran Mamdani's 9/11 remarks

Far-right activist and ally of US President Donald Trump, Laura Loomer, clashed with journalist Mehdi Hasan on social media over Vice President JD Vance’s remarks on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Loomer said that Vance’s wife “isn’t a Muslim”.(AP/ Reuters)

The row erupted after Hasan criticised Vance for mocking Mamdani’s “emotional” remarks and called him out for “publicly mocking other Brown people” despite his wife, Usha Vance, being of Indian origin. Loomer, meanwhile, said that Vance’s wife “isn’t a Muslim”.

How it all began

Mamdani, while speaking to reporters, said that in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, his aunt stopped taking the subway because she “did not feel safe in her hijab”.

Responding to a post shared by a user that attached Mamdani’s statement, the US vice president said, “According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks.”

Mehdi Hasan then responded directly to Vance’s post and wrote, “Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism.”

Adding to the series of replies, Laura Loomer jumped in and targeted Hasan over his defence of Mamdani. She wrote, “JD Vance's wife isn't a Muslim. If she was, he never would have been Vice President because MAGA isn't going to ever support a Muslim being in the White House. Do you think Hindus and Muslims are the same?”

In another reply to the same post, Loomer wrote, “Usha Vance is an accomplished Hindu American. Our problem isn't with Brown people. It's with Islam.”

Laura Loomer vs Zohran Mamdani

Earlier, Loomer told Hasan to "go back to the Islamic country" he came from. "You are a Muslim immigrant. You can go back to the UK and the Islamic countries your parents were born in whenever you want,” she wrote.

Hasan, born in the UK to Indian-origin parents, replied, "India is where my parents were born, and it is not an 'Islamic country'. You have the knowledge, intellect, and IQ of a very small (and angry) child."