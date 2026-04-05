Ilhan Omar, husband Tim Mynett being probed? What we know as shocking fraud allegations surface

Comer said his team’s lawyers are now exploring the step of subpoenaing Mynett over what he described as “curious business practices.” According to the report, Omar’s 2024 disclosure forms showed the couple’s net worth significantly rising. Mynett’s investment firm Rose Lake Capital, which was formed in 2022 with just $42 in its account, reported assets of up to $25 million within just one year.

Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and her husband Tim Mynett are reportedly being investigated by the House Oversight Committee for a sudden surge in wealth amid a broader fraud scandal in Minnesota’s Somali‑American community. House Oversight Chairman James Comer has raised questions about how the couple’s businesses grew from $51,000 to $30 million in just a year, Fox News reported.

A wine business Mynett operates also went from negligible value to millions on its books. Associates reportedly informed federal authorities about irregularities, triggering scrutiny of the couple’s finances. Omar has reportedly denied wrongdoing and slammed the probe.

Read More | Trump's first reaction to Ilhan Omar being attacked revealed, ‘She probably had herself sprayed…’

“There are a lot of questions as to how her husband accumulated so much wealth over the past two years. It’s not possible,” Comer said.

Fraud in Minnesota The probe comes at a time when a massive fraud scandal has emerged from Minnesota. Federal prosecutors estimated losses of at least $9 billion in Medicaid‑related services and other state programs. Donald Trump claimed that the figure could be as high as $19 billion.

Cases of fraud involved childcare, feeding programs, autism services, and housing assistance. In one reported scheme, pandemic‑era feeding funds were allegedly diverted to buy luxury cars, real estate, and international travel. Several people faced charges, including many of Somali descent.

Read More | What was the mystery liquid Ilhan Omar was sprayed with? New details emerge, ‘I went outside and threw up…’

Trump has blamed immigration policies after the scandal, claiming that Minnesota exemplifies the risks of mass migration from “failed societies” like Somalia. “They come here with no money, and they go out and buy Mercedes‑Benzes. And Ilhan Omar, who married her brother, is a stone‑cold crook, and everybody knows it,” Trump said at a White House Easter lunch on April 1.