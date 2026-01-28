Trump's first reaction to Ilhan Omar being attacked revealed, ‘She probably had herself sprayed…’

According to Scott, Trump replied, “No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

“Just spoke to Pres. Trump. I asked him if he had seen the video of Rep. Omar being attacked and sprayed by a substance,” Scott wrote on X.

Rachel Scott, a Senior Political Correspondent covering the White House and Congress for ABC News, has revealed what President Donald Trump said about Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar being attacked with an unknown substance at a town hall she was hosting on Tuesday, January 27. Omar’s attacker has been identified as Anthony Kazmierczak .

When Scott asked Trump again if he had seen the video, the US President replied, “I haven't seen it. No, no. I hope I don't have to bother.”

What happened to Ilhan Omar? Kazmierczak, while yelling inaudible remarks, allegedly charged Omar from the row closest to her lectern and sprayed an unknown amber-colored liquid in the direction of her chest, according to the New York Post. Omar flinched, before running after Kazmierczak, as seen in a video. The suspect was then tackled and removed from the North Minneapolis venue.

Omar later spoke out about the incident in a post on X, saying, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

Laura Loomer echoed Trump’s comments saying the incident was staged. She took to social media to call the incident “staged victim propaganda,” and referred to Omar as “quite the actress.” Loomer also said that Omar “wanted so badly to be like Trump.”