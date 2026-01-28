Ilhan Omar says ‘I’m a survivor’ after town hall attack, Laura Loomer mocks her as ‘quite the actress’

Speaking out about the incident in an X post, Omar wrote, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”

Omar’s attacker has been identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, who, while yelling inaudible remarks, allegedly charged her from the row closest to her lectern and sprayed an unknown amber-colored liquid in the direction of her chest, according to the New York Post. Omar flinched, before running after Kazmierczak, as seen in a video. The suspect was then tackled and removed from the North Minneapolis venue.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar has spoken out after she was attacked with an unknown substance at a town hall she was hosting on Tuesday, January 27. Meanwhile, Laura Loomer has taken to X to mock Omar, saying the attack was “staged.”

Lauma Loomer mocks Ilhan Omar Loomer called the incident “the most staged thing I have ever seen in my life.”

“I’m calling for an immediate investigation into whether @IlhanMN Ilhan Omar staged the spraying of her body at her Townhall tonight to distract from new reports over her marriage fraud and accumulation of $30 million worth of wealth on a $180,000 per year salary,” Loomer wrote on X. “There must be an investigation into this known fraudster.”

She added, “This looks very staged, and I would not be surprised if Ilhan set this up herself so she could cry victim as President Trump is exposing her and as Congress and the DOJ are investigating her and her husband.”

In another post, Loomer called Omar “quite the actress,” adding that she “wanted so badly to be like Trump.”

Loomer said in a separate post, “I don’t give a damn about Ilhan Omar or her fake staged town hall with a crisis actor. I care about how she became worth $30 million when her salary is $180,000 per year before taxes. She wasn’t “attacked”. This was a staged event. She was looking for a camera before it happened. A total set up. The Somali Jussie Smollett.”

Loomer called Omar’s reaction “worst acting ever” in a post, writing, “I’m laughing so hard at how staged and fake it is.”

In another post, she wrote, “Idk what’s funnier. The video of Ilhan Omar pretending to be sprayed with a syringe tonight, or the fact that everyone knows it’s staged.”

Loomer then reposted Omar’s response to the incident, writing, “Nobody cares about your staged victim propaganda. Please go back to Somalia. We are getting really tired of people like you taking up space in our country.”