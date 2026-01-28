Ilhan Omar attack: 5 things to know about man who 'sprayed substance' on her

The 37-year-old was killed by a Border Patrol agent on January 24, while protesting federal agents' operations in the state. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's handling of the matter has been widely criticized and many have called for her resignation as well. Omar too said she must resign or face impeachment. The man launched his attack soon after. Videos of the incident went viral online.

Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man on January 27 when the Democrat was addressing a Town Hall meeting. The Somalia-born state representative was speaking in the aftermath of Alex Pretti 's shooting in Minneapolis .

A motive behind the attack is not known yet, but Omar appeared fine and insisted that she continue the speech. Here's what we know so far about her attacker.

Also Read | ICE agent tries to enter Ecuador consulate in Minneapolis; threatens to ‘grab’ staffer | Video Ilhan Omar attacker: 5 things to know Notably, the attacker's identity has not been revealed yet, but a lot more clarity has been gleaned about his movements and his current condition.

He was seated directly in front of the lectern in the front row The man used a syringe to spray her shirt The substance smelled strongly of vinegar, as per New York Times Security personnel grabbed the man and he was led out of the room in handcuffs The man has been booked into Hennepin County Jail for third degree assault, Minneapolis Police Department told CBS News Minneapolis Forensic Scientists also responded to the scene. While Omar was shaken after the attack, she insisted on continuing. “Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand. We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us," she told the crowd. “I learned at a young age you don’t give in to threats,” Omar added.

After the event, Omar told reporters, “I survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me, because I’m built that way.”