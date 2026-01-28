Trump seeks ‘honorable’ probe, signals de-escalation after Minnesota killing

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants “a very honorable and honest investigation” into the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. The latest comments by the US President signify a turnaround on the killing of Pretti. (AP)

“I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it,” the US President said, according to the Associated Press.

Apart from the comments regarding a probe into the incident, Trump in an interview with Fox News said his sending of Border Czar Tom Homan may “de-escalate” the situation. “…We’re going to de-escalate a little bit,” Trump said. Trump said that Homan, “as tough as he is”, gets along with governors and mayors even in Democratic areas.

The incident spurred outrage, protests, and scrutiny of federal law enforcement actions in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Meanwhile, a Customs and Border Protection official told the US Congress that two federal officers had fired shots that killed Pretti. The official said one federal officer fired his Glock and another officer fired his, according to a notification obtained by AP.

Investigators from the CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility analysed the incident on the basis of body camera footage and agency documentation, AP cited police as saying.

Trump says knowing Renee Good's parents were his supporters made him feel ‘even worse’ Trump also spoke on the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on January 7 in Minneapolis.

The US President said that Good's parents were his supporters, adding that it made him feel “even worse.” “I’m not sure about his parents but I know her parents were big Trump fans. Makes me feel bad anyway. But I mean, I guess you could say even worse,” Trump said, according to AP.

The comments were made during an interview with Fox News in Iowa, where Trump was supposed to address a rally in the Des Moines area.