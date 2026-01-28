Ilhan Omar 'attacked' at Minneapolis town hall event, allegedly 'sprayed with something' by man

The video of the attack on Omar has been widely circulated online. It shows her being sprayed by a person who charges at her when she's speaking, before security intervenes.

The assault on the Democratic Party member comes at a time when tensions are simmering in the state after Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good were killed by federal agents deployed by the Donald Trump administration. Omar has been critical of Trump and the president has slammed the Somali born lawmaker multiple times as well.

Details of the attack on Ilhan Omar Omar was speaking about how DHS Secretary Kristi Noem must resign or face impeachment over the agency's handling of the Pretti incident, when the man charged and attacked her.

Also Read | Alex Pretti shooting: ICE agent issues chilling warning in Minneapolis; 'you raise your voice...' Security was quick to jump in and held the man from behind, before taking him away. People quickly rushed to Omar to express concern, asking what she'd been sprayed with. However, the lawmaker did not know what she'd been sprayed with and wanted napkins to wipe it off.

While many there urged her to call an end to the meeting, Omar insisted on continuing, saying they would not be able to scare her off.

Omar's medical conditon is not known at the moment, and the person's motive for the attack remains unknown either. One post claimed that the person who charged at her was drunk, but this remains unverified for now.

One person blamed Trump's rhetoric for the attack, saying on X “ilhan omar has been in the crosshairs of the right for a decade, trump consistently uses dehumanizing rhetoric against her, as he did in the earlier iowa rally today. he wanted this to happen.” Others praised Omar's resilience in continuing her speech. “Ilhan Omar got attacked by a guy at her own town hall and she hit back and continued the town hall. She’s a machine,” a person wrote.