Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Anthony Kazmierczak: Ilhan Omar attacker's alleged social media profiles surface; ‘extensive right wing posts’

    Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man when delivering a speech in the wake of Alex Pretti's killing by a federal agent in Minneapolis. 

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:43 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man when delivering a Town Hall address in the wake of Alex Pretti's killing by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Omar had just called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment over the Donald Trump administration's handling of the shooting when the man charged at her and sprayed some substance from a syringe.

    A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)
    A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

    The fluid smelled like vinegar, as per New York Times and the individual was swiftly detained by security, handcuffed, and taken out of the hall. Omar, though initially shaken by the incident, insisted on continuing her speech and said that she would not be intimidated by such things.

    The man has been booked in Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault as per reports. The Minneapolis Police Department identified him as Anthony Kazmierczak, a 55-year-old, People magazine reported.

    Anthony Kazmierczak social media profile

    Anthony Kazmierczak was photographed widely when cops were dragging him out. Now, his alleged social media profiles have surfaced online as well. One person on X shared a link to his alleged Quora profile.

    “His Quora profile features extensive right-wing posts,” the person claimed. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

    (This story will be updated)

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Anthony Kazmierczak: Ilhan Omar Attacker's Alleged Social Media Profiles Surface; ‘extensive Right Wing Posts’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes