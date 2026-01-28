Anthony Kazmierczak: Ilhan Omar attacker's alleged social media profiles surface; ‘extensive right wing posts’

Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar was attacked by a man when delivering a Town Hall address in the wake of Alex Pretti's killing by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis. Omar had just called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment over the Donald Trump administration's handling of the shooting when the man charged at her and sprayed some substance from a syringe. A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)

The fluid smelled like vinegar, as per New York Times and the individual was swiftly detained by security, handcuffed, and taken out of the hall. Omar, though initially shaken by the incident, insisted on continuing her speech and said that she would not be intimidated by such things.

The man has been booked in Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault as per reports. The Minneapolis Police Department identified him as Anthony Kazmierczak, a 55-year-old, People magazine reported.

Anthony Kazmierczak social media profile Anthony Kazmierczak was photographed widely when cops were dragging him out. Now, his alleged social media profiles have surfaced online as well. One person on X shared a link to his alleged Quora profile.

“His Quora profile features extensive right-wing posts,” the person claimed. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.