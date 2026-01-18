Elon Musk sparks controversy with fraud claims against Ilhan Omar, husband's wealth jump
Elon Musk accuses Rep. Ilhan Omar of fraud over her husband Tim Mynett's wealth surge from $51,000 to $30 million.
Elon Musk has just made a sensational statement that has ignited reactions from politicians and the general public alike. The technology mogul accused Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar of engaging in fraudulent activities, pointing to her husband’s significant wealth surge from $51,000 in 2023 to over $30 million today.
Musk shared Tim Young's post in which the comedian reacted to a Fox News segment, writing: “Whoa! @willcain showed how Ilhan Omar’s husband went from being worth $51,000 in 2023 to now more than $30 million. She claims to not be a millionaire… so we can probably guess where all that sweet Somali daycare money slides to…”
“Ilhan Omar committed fraud,” the Tesla CEO stated.
Elon Musk's post against Ilhan Omar sparks uproar
Musk's tweet rapidly accumulated millions of views, thousands of likes, and a flurry of responses. Detractors are labeling Musk's assertion as irresponsible, while his supporters are calling for investigations.
“Wait, so if you ever get married and your wife is instantly worth $700 billion would that mean that your wife is a fraud?” one person commented.
“How did she make so much money on a normal salary?” another stated.
“Ilhan Omar needs to have her assets frozen and seized, she needs to be charged with fraud and immigration crimes, and then she needs to be deported,” a third user said.
Tim Mynett's wed Omar in 2020
Tim Mynett, a political consultant, wed Omar in 2020 after both had ended their previous marriages. His firm, Rose Lake Capital, specializes in venture investments, although information about it is limited.
NY POST report claims that the company discreetly removed officer details from its website as scrutiny intensified. This action coincided with the escalation of Minnesota's welfare fraud investigations. Since 2018, Omar’s campaign has disbursed over $2.8 million to E Street Group, a firm where Mynett was formerly employed, for digital and consulting services.
While these transactions are legal, critics contend that they seem to be a means of channeling funds. Omar maintains that all payments were legitimate and properly disclosed.
The couple's financial filing for 2025 reveals that the increase is primarily linked to Mynett's business activities. Omar's congressional salary is approximately $174,000, suggesting that his ventures are the likely source of the financial surge. However, the absence of a clear rationale for this rapid increase raises ongoing questions.