Elon Musk sparks controversy with fraud claims against Ilhan Omar, husband's wealth jump

Elon Musk has just made a sensational statement that has ignited reactions from politicians and the general public alike. The technology mogul accused Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar of engaging in fraudulent activities, pointing to her husband’s significant wealth surge from $51,000 in 2023 to over $30 million today. Elon Musk's tweet alleging fraud by Ilhan Omar garners millions of views, with supporters and detractors weighing in. (AFP)

Musk shared Tim Young's post in which the comedian reacted to a Fox News segment, writing: “Whoa! @willcain showed how Ilhan Omar’s husband went from being worth $51,000 in 2023 to now more than $30 million. She claims to not be a millionaire… so we can probably guess where all that sweet Somali daycare money slides to…”

“Ilhan Omar committed fraud,” the Tesla CEO stated.

Elon Musk's post against Ilhan Omar sparks uproar Musk's tweet rapidly accumulated millions of views, thousands of likes, and a flurry of responses. Detractors are labeling Musk's assertion as irresponsible, while his supporters are calling for investigations.

“Wait, so if you ever get married and your wife is instantly worth $700 billion would that mean that your wife is a fraud?” one person commented.

“How did she make so much money on a normal salary?” another stated.

“Ilhan Omar needs to have her assets frozen and seized, she needs to be charged with fraud and immigration crimes, and then she needs to be deported,” a third user said.