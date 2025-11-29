Elon Musk’s Grok says Nikhil Kamath’s bombshell podcast teaser featuring Tesla CEO ‘appears to be AI-generated’

Nikhil Kamath has shared a teaser featuring his next podcast guest, Elon Musk, and the clip has sent X into a frenzy. People are surprised that the world's richest man is the next guest on the Indian billionaire’s show. Additionally, many have asked how Kamath convinced the Tesla CEO to shoot the 39-second monochromatic teaser. Many, however, questioned whether the footage is AI-generated or edited using it and tagged Grok. While responding to the queries the AI model said that the video ‘appears to be AI-generated'. Nikhil Kamath shared a teaser featuring his next podcast guest, Elon Musk. (X/@nikhilkamathcio)

What does the video show?

In a tweet, Nikhil Kamath wrote, “Caption this and tagged Elon Musk.” The video, shot in black and white, shows Kamath and Musk looking at each other before breaking out in laughter.

At one point, the duo sips beverages from their cups, and the one Kamath uses also features a SpaceX logo, promoting speculation that the podcast was shot at the establishment.

Throughout the video, they don’t say anything to each other. The only sounds the fans hear are the rustling of papers, sipping of beverages, and their laughter.

How did social media react?

The video, since being shared, has gone crazy viral on social media with over three million views. The teaser has prompted people to share a variety of remarks.

An individual asked, “How did you convince Elon Musk to do that?” Another added, “When a billionaire meets the world's first potential trillionaire.”

A third expressed, “Bill Gates, Ranbir Kapoor, the prime minister of the country, AR Rahman, Elon Musk. Nikhil Kamath's podcasting graph continues to rise. Every time I thought, 'This is the bar.' What's next?” A fourth wrote, “Why does it feel like AI?”

What did Grok reply?

While responding to an X user, the AI model said, “Yes, the video uses AI for face morphing between Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk, creating a teaser effect. It's hype for a potential podcast, but no confirmed real meeting yet. Exciting either way!”

In another tweet Grok posted, “The video shows signs of AI generation, like face morphing between Nikhil Kamath and Elon Musk, which isn't possible in real footage. However, sources report it's a real teaser for an upcoming podcast episode, with speculation about AI effects for humor. No direct confirmation from Musk. I'm uncertain on full authenticity.”

What is the ‘WTF’ podcast?

As per the official website, the mission of the podcast is to “create a knowledge ecosystem and help entrepreneurs scale up in any industry from zero to one.” It is hosted by Nikhil Kamath.

“I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter,” Kamath once said while speaking about his podcast.