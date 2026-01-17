Laura Loomer threatens Tucker Carlson after he meets with Trump, Rubio; 'wait till you see...'

Taking to X, Loomer wrote, “Wait till you see what I’m about to release about the Carlson family. It’s going to be very embarrassing.” It remains unclear what information about the Carlson family she plans to release.

Loomer has long been critical of Carlson over his stance regarding Qatar.

Far-right political activist and longtime Donald Trump ally, Laura Loomer, recently launched a fresh threat against conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson . Her remarks came even as the former Fox News host was pictured in the White House meeting president Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio .

She's been speaking against his White House visits as well. “Every time Tucker goes to the White House, it trends negatively on X,” Loomer wrote in a separate post. She added elsewhere, “Preparing an Expose on the Carlson family. Wait till you see how degenerate this family is. I’m going to release it all.”

Also Read | Verizon outage caused by Iran? Laura Loomer makes bizarre claim amid buzz of US strike Continuing her attacks on Carlson, Loomer also said “Every single time Tucker Qatarlson visits the White House, the GOP has less donors and less voters.” In another post, she claimed that Vice President JD Vance lost out on support every time Carlson went to the White House.

“Every time Tucker Carlson visits the White House, JD Vance gets less support for 2028. Has he read the comments online? I have tried to convey this to the VP. Read the room. Tucker Carlson is very bad for JD Vance’s 2028 Presidential prospects. When will it sink in?,” she continued.

Indeed, Loomer is so vocally against Qatar that President Trump gave her a shoutout during his speech today.

What Trump said about Laura Loomer During his speech, Trump mentioned him going to Qatar, at which point, he gave a shoutout to his longtime ally.

“I went to Qatar…Hi Laura! Boy, you are something! What spirit you have. Laura Loomer. She can be a little nasty but to me she is always nice and that's all that matters!,” he said.