What was the mystery liquid Ilhan Omar was sprayed with? New details emerge, ‘I went outside and threw up…’

The mystery liquid that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with at a town hall she was hosting on Tuesday, January 27, is believed to have been apple cider vinegar, Alpha News reported, citing sources. Omar’s attacker has been identified as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak. What was the mystery liquid Ilhan Omar was sprayed with? New details emerge (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

A hazmat team also confirmed that the syringe Kazmierczak allegedly used in the attack was filled with the kitchen staple, per the outlet.

Minneapolis Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, who was hit with some of the liquid, told the New York Post that the smell was so terrible that she vomited. “It smelled like vinegar or ammonia,” Vetaw said, adding that the odor was “overwhelming.”

She continued, “It started out smelling really like apple cider vinegar-smelly. Then it started to smell like ammonia, like a strong, pure ammonia smell, I was wondering why the smell wasn’t going away.”

“I got sick to my stomach,” she added. “I went outside and threw up because, like, the smell was so strong.”

Here’s what happened to Ilhan Omar Omar was attacked while she was in the midst of criticizing Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem and calling for ICE to be abolished. Kazmierczak, while yelling inaudible remarks, allegedly charged Omar from the row closest to her lectern and sprayed the amber-colored liquid in the direction of her chest, according to the New York Post.

Omar flinched, before running after Kazmierczak, as seen in a video. The suspect was then tackled and removed from the North Minneapolis venue.

Omar later spoke out about the incident in a post on X, saying, “I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.”