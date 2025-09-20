Who is Ilhan Omar's husband Tim Mynett and when did she come to the US? Details emerge

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is under fire again over her personal life, after President Donald Trump falsely claimed that she married her brother. Trump said “Wasn't she the one that married her brother in order to gain citizenship?”. Rep. Ilhan Omar married Tim Mynett in 2020(AP)

American-Canadian conservative political commentator Steven Crowder also shared what he claimed to be documents proving that Omar married her brother.

Thereon, images of the documents were widely circulated online. This is not the first time, Omar's private life has been scrutinized. Republican lawmaker Steve Drazkowski raised questions about Omar's marriages back in 2019, when Omar filed for divorce from husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

“This is the most recent development in an attempt by Rep. Omar to subvert the truth regarding her multiple violations of the law which include perjury and tax fraud,” he had said.

Prior to Hirsi, Omar was married to Ahmed Elmi, who she divorced in 2017. The Republican lawmaker, in a continued attack, had said “This story isn’t about the personal life of a politician. This story is about a politician who uses her relationships to cover up her misdeeds and disregard for the law."

“Rep. Omar always uses the excuse, ‘it’s personal’ as a diversion to hide the facts about her life, which reveal her to be a fraud. If Congresswoman Omar does not tell the truth, then the media have a responsibility to find the truth,” he had also said.

The lawmaker went on to allege that Congresswoman Omar ‘only married Mr. Hirsi to cover up the fact that she married her brother, Mr. Elmi.’

While Omar has not responded to the most recent uproar, she has addressed these very allegations in the past. Reacting to a post supposedly confirming that Omar married her brother, the Democrat firebrand had replied “The only thing that is confirmed is your stupidity, hope that helps.”

That said, Omar is currently married to Tim Mynett, and here's all you need to know about the lawmaker's third husband.

Who is Tim Mynett?

Omar married Tim Mynett in 2020, months after the lawmaker was accused of having an affair with the political consultant, which she denied at the time.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed,” Omar had shared on an Instagram post at the time. Meanwhile, Federal Election Commission filings showed that Omar had paid Tim Mynett or his firm nearly $600,000 since July 2018.

A relationship between Omar and Mynett was publicly alleged in August 2020, when Mynett’s then-wife, Beth, filed for divorce. The divorce filing showed that Mynett was a founder of E Street Group, and had met Omar while working there, Associated Press reported.

His LinkedIn page now shows that he's the founder of Rose Lake Capital, and E Street Group is listed as his past workplace.

Mynett's LinkedIn bio states “Tim Mynett is an entrepreneur, business owner, and longtime consultant to some of the most innovative political campaigns of the past 15 years. Throughout his career he has raised over $100 million for a wide array of organizations and candidates and has fought hard to leverage those resources to bring about substantial change to the corridors of power. A Northern New Jersey native, Tim is an alum of SUNY at Albany and The University of Kwa Zulu Natal in Durban, South Africa.”

When did Ilhan Omar move to the US?

Omar was born in Somalia, and she and her family fled the country's civil war when she was eight. They spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before moving to the United States in 1990s.

In 1997, Omar moved to Minneapolis with her family. As a teenager, her grandfather inspired her to get involved in politics.

Before running for office, Omar worked as a community educator at the University of Minnesota, and also was a Policy Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She served as a Senior Policy Aide for the Minneapolis City Council as well.