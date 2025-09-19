Trump vs Ilhan Omar: POTUS' revives ‘married her brother for citizenship’ claim - Here's the truth

President Donald Trump went after Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar on Thursday, claiming that she married her brother in order to gain her US citizenship. This comes after the House declined to punish Omar over her comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination. The 214-213 roll call shelved a resolution from GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to censure the Minnesota lawmaker. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (C) speaks during a press conference at City Hall following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School(Getty Images via AFP)

Mace had said that Omar should be deported to Somalia, where she was born. The 42-year-old became a US citizen in 2000.

Omar responded by saying that Mace is pushing a false narrative to raise money “and boost her run for Governor.”

“Is this what civility looks like in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives?” Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries added.

“We live in an era of intense political violence as we have seen with the recent assassinations of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk,” he said, referring to the shooting of lawmakers in Minnesota.

Trump slams Ilhan Omar

Meanwhile, President Trump raged against Omar. In a Truth Social post on Thursday, he claimed that she married her brother, further calling her ‘SCUM’.

“Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he posted.

Did Ilhan Omar marry her own brother?

This rumor had come up years ago, when Omar was in the Minnesota State House. She denied it in 2016, saying it was "absolutely false and ridiculous”. She also provided her marital history.