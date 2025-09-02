What is Ilhan Omar's net worth? Minnesota Rep's wealth soars months after she dismissed claims she was a millionaire

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) reported a net worth of up to $30 million in her latest financial disclosure, as reported by the New York Post. The document was filed just months after she denied she was a millionaire, saying the claim was “ridiculous” and “categorically false.” What is Ilhan Omar's net worth? Congresswoman's wealth soars months after she dismissed claims she was a millionaire (Photo by Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The disclosure, filed in May, shows that the congresswoman and her husband, Tim Mynett, saw a roughly 3,500% increase in net worth in 2004, compared to the year before that. The increase in the pair’s net worth was first reported by the Washington Beacon on Monday, September 1. The gains are believed to have come from Mynett’s two businesses – a Santa Rosa, California-based winery and venture capital firm headquartered in Washington, DC.

In the latest disclosure, Omar valued the winery’s assets at between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000. The winery, eStCru LLC, was valued at only $15,000 and $50,000 in Omar’s previous financial disclosure.

Mynett’s venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, saw an even more explosive growth, with the assets being valued at between $5,000,000 to $25,000,000 by the end of 2024. Income from the venture capital firm was listed as “none” last year. However, it was between $15,000 and $50,000 the year before.

Per Rose Lake Capital’s website, the company has $60 billion in assets under management. The firm touts its “deep global networks built from on-the-ground work in more than 80 countries working across business, politics, banking and diplomacy.” It offers “expertise” in various realms of business, including structuring “legislation.”

When Ilhan Omar cried ‘disinformation’

When Omar was asked about online speculation about her being a secret millionaire in February, she said it was “disinformation.” “Since getting elected, there has been a coordinated right-wing disinformation campaign claiming all sorts of wild things, including the ridiculous claim I am worth millions of dollars which is categorically false,” Omar told Business Insider at the time.

“I am a working mom with student loan debt. Unlike some of my colleagues — and similar to most Americans — I am not a millionaire and am raising a family while maintaining a residence in both Minneapolis and DC, which are among the most expensive housing markets in the country,” she added.

The disclosure reportedly lists $100,000 in credit card and student loan debt owed by Omar. The congresswoman even had between $1,000 and $15,000 in her congressional credit union savings account. She has another $15,000 to $50,000 in a retirement fund from her time in the Minnesota state legislature.