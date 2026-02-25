‘Did Nancy Pelosi stand?’: Trump name-drops Democrats at SOTU; Ilhan Omar calls him a ‘murderer’
President Donald Trump called out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his State of the Union address on Tuesday
President Donald Trump called out former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during his State of the Union address on Tuesday. The 79-year-old was speaking about a law against insider trading when he paused, to ask, ‘Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?’ Meanwhile, as Trump addressed alleged Somali fraud in Minnesota, the camera zoomed in on Rep Ilhan Omar.
‘Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?’
Trump got a massive applause from some Democrats when he called for the passage of an act prohibiting lawmakers from trading stocks. Sen Elizabeth Warren was quick to stand up and clap for the president.
Trump immediately said, “They stood up for that. I can’t believe it.”
“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she were here? Doubt it,” Trump added. Pelosi had previously clashed with Trump during his first term. She was shaking her head during his remark.
"How about you first!" Rep Mark Takano, a California Democrat, yelled.
"You're the most corrupt president!" Rep Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, screamed.
Ilhan Omar mouths at Trump
Meanwhile, as Trump spoke about the alleged Somali fraud in Minnesota, Ilhan Omar fired back, calling him a ‘murderer’.
"The Somali pirates who ransacked Minnesota remind us that there are large parts of the world where bribery, corruption and lawlessness are the norm, not the exception," Trump said.
"Importing these cultures through unrestricted immigration and open borders brings those problems right here to the USA."
The 79-year-old further blamed Somalis and other undocumented immigrants for "higher medical bills, car insurance rates, rent, taxes and, perhaps most importantly, crime."
"We can take care of this problem," he said. "We are not playing games."
