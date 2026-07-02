Lara Trump has said that she has no idea why several influencers, such as Tucker Carlson, have suddenly started accusing President Donald Trump of being a “puppet of Israel.” Lara, the wife of Eric Trump, the third child of the US President, said that the allegations are dangerous and warned that Republicans need voters to be united behind the party ahead of the midterm elections. Lara Trump says she's clueless why ex-Trump supporters now believe POTUS is a ‘puppet of Israel’ (Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

What Lara Trump said Lara is seen saying in a video doing the rounds on X that a lot of “very influential people who were huge Trump supporters, who were strong in terms of their support for the conservative movement,” are now “peddling very crazy ideas out there,” such as Trump is a “puppet of Israel” and that he is “only doing the things he's doing to benefit Israel and Netanyahu.”

“It is the best thing possible for the United States of America, period. End of story,” she added. “But this sort of thing, where now we're a couple months away from midterm elections, and you have someone like Tucker Carlson saying he's not voting for the Republicans in, you know, the House and Senate race.”

Carlson previously expressed remorse over his previous advocacy for Trump. He even confessed that he felt “tormented” by his role in the political ascent of the Trump administration.

Also Read | Lara Trump reacts to bizarre conspiracy theory about Barron Trump: ‘Sorry to say…'

"I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," Carlson said.

Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape.

Recently, the conservative commentator described JD Vance as a personal friend and political ally during a recent podcast appearance, adding that the vice president has been placed in an “impossible situation” by Trump. Carlson noted that the vice president has no real policymaking authority and has to serve under a president who has “completely betrayed his own

“And this president has completely betrayed his own voters. And so that leaves the vice president, who was the hope of many of those voters, including me, in a horrible situation. And every day I feel sorry for JD Vance. Every day I say a prayer for him. Always consider him a friend,” Vance said on the podcast, a video of which surfaced on X. voters.”