Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump: 'I'm sorry for misleading people'

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson recently expressed remorse over his previous advocacy for US President Donald Trump. He even confessed that he felt “tormented” by his role in the political ascent of the Trump administration. Tucker Carlson ‘wrestling’ with his own conscience for supporting Trump (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

Carlson made the remarks during a candid dialogue on his podcast with his brother Buckley Carlson. He even offered a public apology for his influence on the American electorate.

"I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That's all I'll say," Carlson said.

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Carlson’s previous involvement with Trump included personal speechwriting and campaigning for the president. He has now said that supporters, including him, must take accountability for the current political landscape.