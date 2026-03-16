Will Tucker Carlson be arrested? Explosive claim on CIA referral sparks row; ‘they read my texts’

Conservative activist and commentator Tucker Carlson has been at the center of a row after he claimed that the CIA is purportedly preparing a criminal referral against him to the DOJ. Former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. (Bloomberg)

Carlson claimed in his show on Saturday that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) "read texts" that he exchanged with Iranian officials before the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. He claimed that the Trump administration is preparing to arrest him under the Foreign Agent Act.

"The other day I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed," Carlson said. What's that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts.

"So, the crime under consideration apparently would be the Foreign Agent Act or something like that, acting as an agent of a foreign power. And I don't expect this to go anywhere. I'm not too worried about an actual criminal case against me for a bunch of reasons."

As Carlson's claim spread, it sparked speculation that he had been arrested, which is not the case. Ht.com can confirm that, as of now, no criminal charges have been brought against Carlson. He only claimed that charges could be brought in the coming days.

Candace Owens Hits Back Over Tucker Carlson Arrest Row Candace Owens, another conservative influencer and a strong Tucker Carlson ally, hit back at the Trump administration over the prospect of arresting Tucker Carlson. Owens said that she and other supporters of Carlson will rally against his arrest if it ever comes to that.

Also read: Tucker Carlson CIA claim: Laura Loomer slams alleged ‘foreign agent' act violation; ‘reported to DOJ’

"If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn. Really nothing else to say here," Owens said. “We’re not doing the gulags 2.0 with these Bolshevik descendants.”