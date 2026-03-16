Will Tucker Carlson be arrested? Explosive claim on CIA referral sparks row; ‘they read my texts’
Tucker Carlson claimed the CIA may refer him to the DOJ for contacting Iranian officials before the strikes on Iran, but no charges or arrest is confirmed yet.
Conservative activist and commentator Tucker Carlson has been at the center of a row after he claimed that the CIA is purportedly preparing a criminal referral against him to the DOJ.
Carlson claimed in his show on Saturday that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) "read texts" that he exchanged with Iranian officials before the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. He claimed that the Trump administration is preparing to arrest him under the Foreign Agent Act.
"The other day I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed," Carlson said. What's that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts.
"So, the crime under consideration apparently would be the Foreign Agent Act or something like that, acting as an agent of a foreign power. And I don't expect this to go anywhere. I'm not too worried about an actual criminal case against me for a bunch of reasons."
As Carlson's claim spread, it sparked speculation that he had been arrested, which is not the case. Ht.com can confirm that, as of now, no criminal charges have been brought against Carlson. He only claimed that charges could be brought in the coming days.
Candace Owens Hits Back Over Tucker Carlson Arrest Row
Candace Owens, another conservative influencer and a strong Tucker Carlson ally, hit back at the Trump administration over the prospect of arresting Tucker Carlson. Owens said that she and other supporters of Carlson will rally against his arrest if it ever comes to that.
Also read: Tucker Carlson CIA claim: Laura Loomer slams alleged ‘foreign agent' act violation; ‘reported to DOJ’
"If they come for Tucker, we ride at dawn. Really nothing else to say here," Owens said. “We’re not doing the gulags 2.0 with these Bolshevik descendants.”
Carlson claimed that he is discussing the rumor despite there being no confirmation of the same because he thinks that his criticism of Israel would make him a likely target for arrest.
Additionally, he said that nations tend to turn “more authoritarian” during a war and tend to suppress dissent more strictly than in normal times.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More