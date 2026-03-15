Tucker Carlson CIA claim: Laura Loomer slams alleged ‘foreign agent' act violation; ‘reported to DOJ’
Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and Donald Trump loyalist, has long been at loggerheads with Tucker Carlson and slammed him over his claim about the CIA.
Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and Donald Trump loyalist, has long been at loggerheads with Tucker Carlson – the former Fox News host. As Carlson claimed on X that the CIA had been ‘reading’ his texts to ‘frame him’ for a crime, Loomer launched a scathing attack on the fellow conservative commentator.
“If Tucker Qatarlson gets charged for violating FARA and or leaking information to Russia, Saudi Arabia Iran or Qatar, I’m taking credit,” she wrote on X, referring to the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It requires those representing foreign interests (governments, parties, or entities) to disclose said relationship and activities with the Department of Justice (DOJ) so that there's transparency in the process.
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Loomer, continuing berating Carlson, wrote “Islamic sympathizers always project onto others what they are likely guilty of.” She added that she had complained about Carlson to Republican party members, law enforcement and even the DOJ.
“You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DOJ. I pray my efforts are successful," she added. Then, referring to his video about the CIA, Loomer said “Sounds like someone is trying to get ahead of a story. Lock him up!.”
To make her point, Loomer shared a video of Carlson which she had posted on February 2 and written at the time “Tucker Carlson needs to be investigated for possible FARA violations. Take a look at this video. Here we have Tucker Carlson in Saudi Arabia this week next to his brother @buckleycarlson in glasses. Sitting next to Tucker’s brother is Neil Patel @NeilPatelTDC, the co-founder and CEO of the @TCNetwork Tucker Carlson Network.”
What did Tucker Carlson say about the CIA?
Carlson on his show said the CIA was preparing 'some kind of' crime report on him to hand over to the Justice Department. This would be on the basis of a ‘crime’ he committed – that is – talking to people in Iran before the war, Carlson added.
The conservative talk show host added that he was not a foreign agent and there had been no FARA violation. He further said that he remained loyal to the US.
The beef between Loomer and Carlson stems from the fact that the former is a staunch Israel supporter while the latter has been critical of US-Israel relations. Both these individuals are also in good standing with president Trump.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More