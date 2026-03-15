Tucker Carlson CIA claim: Laura Loomer slams alleged ‘foreign agent' act violation; ‘reported to DOJ’

Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and Donald Trump loyalist, has long been at loggerheads with Tucker Carlson – the former Fox News host. As Carlson claimed on X that the CIA had been ‘reading’ his texts to ‘frame him’ for a crime, Loomer launched a scathing attack on the fellow conservative commentator.

“If Tucker Qatarlson gets charged for violating FARA and or leaking information to Russia, Saudi Arabia Iran or Qatar, I’m taking credit,” she wrote on X, referring to the Foreign Agents Registration Act. It requires those representing foreign interests (governments, parties, or entities) to disclose said relationship and activities with the Department of Justice (DOJ) so that there's transparency in the process.

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Loomer, continuing berating Carlson, wrote “Islamic sympathizers always project onto others what they are likely guilty of.” She added that she had complained about Carlson to Republican party members, law enforcement and even the DOJ.

“You have no idea how relentless I have been in speaking to GOP reps and even reporting Tucker to law enforcement and the DOJ. I pray my efforts are successful," she added. Then, referring to his video about the CIA, Loomer said “Sounds like someone is trying to get ahead of a story. Lock him up!.”