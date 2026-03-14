Laura Loomer tweets ‘India is awesome’ during Delhi visit, internet says ‘damage control won't work’

She added, “Is this not the cutest thing ever? India is awesome.” She concluded the post with a picture of a baby monkey.

“I was driving down the road in New Delhi today on my way to see the India Gate , and I saw this monkey on the sidewalk eating flowers next to a pack of monkeys,” Loomer tweeted. She is in the country to attend an event.

American activist Laura Loomer recently took to social media to share her admiration for India during her visit to the capital. While travelling to the India Gate in New Delhi , Loomer captured a photo of a monkey eating flowers on the sidewalk, calling it "the cutest thing ever." Her post, concluding with the statement "India is awesome," has since gone viral, triggering a wide range of reactions from social media users. Many users responded to the tweet by citing her past controversial statements.

What did social media say? The post sparked a divided debate among social media users. Some praised the capture for its visual appeal, while critics highlighted her previous disparaging remarks about the country and her continued advocacy against H-1B visas.

An individual wrote, “True!! Beauty lies not in the beheld, but in the eyes of the beholder who chooses to see wonder in every shadow and light!! Thank you for being here! Enjoy the hospitality.” Another added, “Have you forgotten your previous tweets about India?”

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A third expressed, “She's the perfect example of a two-faced, spiteful woman. A few months ago, she was abusing India and NRIs in the US, but now that she's touring India, everything suddenly looks cute to her.” A fourth commented, “Good that you've started seeing the real India. Better late than never.” A fifth argued, “Damage control won't work”.

Who is Laura Loomer? Born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1993, she completed her schooling at Orme School. She pursued higher education at Barry University in South Florida, where she majored in broadcast journalism.

Even before completing her course and graduating, she joined Project Veritas and performed undercover stunts. The group was founded by James O'Keefe in 2010. After leaving Project Veritas, she joined the Canadian right-wing media outlet The Rebel.

She has been vocal in her opposition to the H-1B visa program, often arguing that it threatens American workers. She argued that it gives multinational companies the opportunity to hire foreign employees at a lower cost than US workers.