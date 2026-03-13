'Tucker Carlson has blood': Laura Loomer's brutal take on ODU, Temple Israel attacks by Mohamed Jalloh, Ayman Ghazaleh

Loomer then went on to say “How many more Americans does Tucker want to see shot by his pet Muslims?”

The political activist continued “He seems to want more Americans to be murdered by these Muslims who he swears are the best people in the world. According to Tucker, all Islamic terror is a psyop and we should be blaming Israel for every Muslim who opens fire on US soil. Tucker Carlson is an Islamic sympathizer. Everyone who calls him a friend must be adamantly rejected from MAGA. Tucker is the most dangerous Jew hater in America.”

Loomer wrote on X “2 Muslim immigrants carried out Islamic terror attacks on US soil today.” Launching an attack on Carlson, she added “Remember when Tucker Carlson said Americans who are anti-Islam and don’t want more Muslims in America are evil? Tucker has blood on his hands.”

In Michigan, a car rammed into Temple Israel, a synagogue there. CNN reported the vehicle had explosives, and the person was shot dead by security. Since the body caught fire and was charred, identification was not immediately possible. However, a report said Ayman Ghazaleh . a Lebanon born man, was the suspect. Earlier, a Fox News reporter had noted that the vehicle was registered to a person from Lebanon who had been naturalized as a US citizen and was living in Dearborn, Michigan.

A man named Mohamed Jalloh opened fire at ODU in Virginia, killing a ROTC professor. Born in Sierra Leone, he had ISIS links and the FBI shared in a presser that Jalloh had shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before opening fire. New York Post had reported that he'd asked specifically if it was a ROTC class before launching the attack. The FBI is probing the matter as an act of terror.

Loomer, in another post, claimed that “Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens both said everyone needs to know where their local Chabad is.” She was responding to an initial post about the Temple Israel incident in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

“I said their hatred would lead to people shooting up Jews in synagogues. It will likely end up being a Muslim. The Trump administration must start deporting these Islamic savages from our country and we must start holding people accountable for inciting violence. This is very sad,” Loomer had said.

Tucker Carlson v Laura Loomer; MTG steps in Carlson directly responded to this, saying “I rarely read the filth you publish, and have never responded to it, for the same reason I avoid pornography. It’s unhealthy and I don’t want to encourage it. But in this specific case I understand exactly what you’re doing and I’d like to stop it now.”

He added, “I have never said or suggested that ‘everyone needs to know where their local Chabad is,’ or anything remotely like it. I didn’t attack or even criticize Chabad, an organization I’ve mentioned precisely once in my life. Last week I said I believed that IDF soldiers in Israel have received third temple patches for their uniforms from Chabad. I believe that’s true. Please let me know if I’m wrong, not that you care. The point of your post is to blame me preemptively for violent attacks on American Jews that you believe are coming. This is an absurd slander of course.”

Carlson continued, “I abhor violence against innocents, which is why I am disgusted by what Israel has done in Gaza and why I argued against the current war in Iran. As a Christian and an American I also vehemently oppose punishing anyone on the basis of bloodline. The concept of “Amalek” has no place in Western civilization and certainly not in my country. I am therefore strongly opposed to anti-Semitism, precisely as much as I am to the anti-Arab hate you promote or the anti-white bias embedded in the US government and our largest institutions. It’s all immoral and indefensible. I believe in the inherent rights of the individual because I believe in God. What you’re doing divides this country more than you likely understand. I hope you will stop.”

Former Republican lawmaker and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene also slammed Loomer saying “Laura Loomer, Randy Fine, Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham, and others like them will be responsible for Republicans losing the midterms in 26 and possibly even the presidential in 28. They lie and divide Americans with absurd hateful accusations like this. Laura Loomer’s lies could actually result in Tucker Carlson or his family being murdered. Tucker is more popular than any of these American Last losers and there is nothing any of them can do to stop him.”