Brandon Shah: 5 things about ROTC instructor Mohamed Jalloh killed in ODU shooting; student praised for stabbing suspect

Lt Colonel Brandon Shah was identified as the person killed in the deadly shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Mohamed Jalloh was identified as the suspect in the incident on Thursday.
He reportedly entered a classroom inside ODU’s Constant Hall and asked if it was a ROTC class. Upon getting confirmation, he launched the attack, shooting the professor several times. The FBI said during a press conference that Jalloh shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before opening fire. The incident is already being probed as a terror attack over the Sierra Leone-born suspect's past ISIS links.
Shah's demise was confirmed in a Facebook post by Voorhees University.
They wrote “The Voorhees University family is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred today at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of the victim who lost his life, to those who were injured, and to the entire Old Dominion University community.”
The post added “This tragedy is felt especially close to home for us, as the victim, Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah, was the son-in-law of Voorhees University Trustee and alumnus Dr. Dan Martin. We lift Dr. Martin and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss. As a community grounded in faith, compassion, and unity, we ask the extended Voorhees family to join us in keeping the Martin family and all those affected by this tragedy in your prayers.”
Here's all you need to know about Brandon Shah.
Brandon Shah: 5 things to know
- As per the ODU site, Brandon A. Shah is a native of Virginia. He served as Professor of Military Science (PMS) at ODU’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).
- Shah enlisted into the Army in 2003 as an Aviation Operations Specialist. He obtained the rank of Sergeant before transitioning.
- Shah's service included Active Duty Army, Army Reserves, and Virginia Army National Guard and he was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and a rotation to Atlantic Resolve.
- Shah had a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Military Science Minor from ODU, an MBA from the University of Georgia, and an MS in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas.
- His awards include Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
ROTC student praised for stabbing suspect
A ROTC student reportedly sprung to action and stabbed the suspect, Jalloh, preventing further carnage, as per New York Post. This action earned heavy praise online, though the student has not been identified yet.
“Hand to hand combat with a terrorist intent on killing many. It actually deserves a valorous award. If not a bronze star, perhaps an army commendation medal with V. There was combat involved against an enemy combatant so it well exceeds what is expected for a soldiers medal,” one person remarked.
Another added “Good on that ROTC student.” Yet another said “Holy cow- he was stopped by a student.”
