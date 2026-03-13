March 12 - The FBI has opened a terrorism investigation into a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, that killed one person and injured two U.S. Army personnel, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Thursday. FBI investigating fatal Virginia university shooting as act of terrorism

The gunman was killed shortly after opening fire, Patel said in a post on X, adding that a group of students stepped in and subdued him.

"Our Joint Terrorism Task Force is fully engaged, embedded with local authorities, and providing all resources necessary," he said.

A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Mohamed Jalloh.

Two victims were transported to a hospital where one died, while a third person also believed to be a victim was treated at another hospital, according to Old Dominion Chief of Police Garrett Shelton. All three were affiliated with the university, he said.

Shelton said he would not identify the deceased victim until officers could notify the family.

In a posting on its website, the university said there was no longer a threat but urged the public to avoid the scene of the shooting, where emergency personnel continued to work. Classes and campus operations were canceled for the rest of the day.

The university's initial alert said the gunman opened fire shortly before 10:49 a.m. in a classroom in the university's College of Business.

The university, founded in 1930, serves some 24,000 students, according to its website.

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll posted on X that he was "deeply saddened" to hear about the shooting and the two Army personnel who were injured.

University President Brian Hemphill said in a statement to the school community that Old Dominion had "faced a tragedy" and thanked police and emergency responders for swift intervention.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger wrote on Facebook that she had spoken with university leadership and was mobilizing state support to assist with the situation.

