Temple Israel shooting: First details of suspect emerge after car filled with explosives rammed into Michigan synagogue
A suspect is dead after ramming their vehicle filled with explosives into a synagogue at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan on Thursday.
A suspect is dead after ramming their vehicle filled with explosives into a synagogue at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan on Thursday. After the vehicle hit the building, security opened fire, and killed the suspect. While a security guard was hit, the individual is expected to recover, CNN reported Sheriff Michael Bouchard say.
The attack on the synagogue comes at a time when the US and Israel and engaged in a war with Iran and joint strikes by the countries have taken out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Just today, there was a shooting at Old Dominion University and the suspect allegedly has ISIS links.
Now, details about the suspect in the Temple Israel incident has emerged as well.
Temple Israel attack suspect: First details
The suspect in the Temple Israel case was driving a car registered to a naturalized US citizen, as per Bill Melugin of Fox News. The individual is from Lebanon and lives in Dearborn, Michigan, as per Melugin, who cited three law enforcement sources.
However, a name was not shared because it remains unclear if the owner of the vehicle was the one driving it. “I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle,” the reporter shared on X.
Homeland Security has joined in the investigation as well. Kristi Noem, the outgoing Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security noted “HSI is currently on the scene in Michigan with other federal agencies and local law enforcement, and we are closely monitoring the alleged shooter report and vehicle crash at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.”
She added that the DHS would continue to monitor the situation on the ground.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump reacted to the incident as well, and said “It's absolutely incredible that things like that happen.”
Michigan's attorney general, Dana Nessel issued a statement saying "Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated. In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbors, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities."
Bouchard meanwhile told CNN “We've been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening. So there was no lack of preparation. All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out.”
