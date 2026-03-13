Temple Israel shooting: First details of suspect emerge after car filled with explosives rammed into Michigan synagogue

A suspect is dead after ramming their vehicle filled with explosives into a synagogue at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan on Thursday. After the vehicle hit the building, security opened fire, and killed the suspect. While a security guard was hit, the individual is expected to recover, CNN reported Sheriff Michael Bouchard say. Police respond to scene of a shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan. (AP)

The attack on the synagogue comes at a time when the US and Israel and engaged in a war with Iran and joint strikes by the countries have taken out Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Just today, there was a shooting at Old Dominion University and the suspect allegedly has ISIS links.

Now, details about the suspect in the Temple Israel incident has emerged as well.

Temple Israel attack suspect: First details The suspect in the Temple Israel case was driving a car registered to a naturalized US citizen, as per Bill Melugin of Fox News. The individual is from Lebanon and lives in Dearborn, Michigan, as per Melugin, who cited three law enforcement sources.

However, a name was not shared because it remains unclear if the owner of the vehicle was the one driving it. “I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle,” the reporter shared on X.