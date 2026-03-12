Mohamed Jalloh: Alleged ODU shooting suspect had Islamic State links; was ex-Army National Guard
Karol Markowicz claimed ODU shooting suspect Mohamed Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member once charged over ISIL aid, but authorities haven’t confirmed.
Karol Markowicz, a Brooklyn-based New York Post and Fox News contributor, reported that the suspect in the shooting at Old Dominion University is Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday was Mohamed Jalloh.
Citing old US Justice Department charges, Markowicz reported that Jalloh, a former Army National Guard member, faced charges for assisting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).
However, authorities have not confirmed the details of the suspect. HT.com cannot independently verify Markowicz's claim.
Alleged Suspect's Islamic State Links
The person purportedly identified as the suspect in the shooting faced terror charges in 2016, a Department of Justice memo from July 2016 show. Mohamed Jalloh was arrested for it, the memo confirmed.
"According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on US soil committed in the name of ISIL," the memo read.
"In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL."
What Happened At Old Dominion University?
One person was killed in the shooting and two others were injured. The gunman who opened fire at the University's Constant Hall.
ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton confirmed that the two injured are stable. The deceased victim has not been identified.
“One of the victims is deceased. And we’re working on getting in touch with the family at this point,” Shelton said.
US Army Cadet Command said in a statement that the two injured were part of their Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program at ODU.
“We can confirm that two members of the university ROTC program were shot and were taken to a local hospital to treat their injuries,” the statement read.
