Temple Israel shooting motive: Michigan authorities suspect 'ISIS tactics'; 'mirrors terror guide'

A car crash and a shooting at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, led to the death of the suspect and injury to a security guard. The motive of the deceased suspect has now come under the scanner amid a slew of anti-Semitic attacks in the country in recent times. Ambulances and law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12 in West Bloomfield, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

As of now, authorities have not identified the suspect. They have also not determined a clear motive behind the attack. The New York Times, however, reports that thought Michigan authorities say that it is "too early to conclude," but the "tactics mirror advice issued by the Islamic State to its international followers."

Notably, the militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/ISIS) at various times, circulated propaganda and operational guidance encouraging “low-tech” attacks, including the use of vehicles to ram crowds.

These instructions typically appear in its online magazines, videos, or messaging channels aimed at sympathizers abroad.

Temple Israel Shooting Suspect: What We Know So Far The suspect arrived at the scene of the shooting in his vehicle. Identified only as a male, the suspect first rammed the car at the synagogue in West Bloomfield, located just out of Detroit. Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County confirmed that the suspect engaged in gunfire with the security guard at the synagogue.

However, Bouchard did not immediately confirm what killed the suspect. “We can’t say what killed him at this point,” he said, adding that "security did engage him."

Also read: Who was Mohamed Jalloh, man linked to Old Dominion University shooting?

Trump Calls Synagogue Attack 'Terrible Thing' President Donald Trump spoke about the West Bloomfield synagogue attack as he and First Lady Melania Trump hosted Women's Day celebration at the White. Trump called the attack a "terrible thing" and extended solidarity with the Jewish people of Michigan.

"I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today," Trump said. "I've been fully briefed — and it's a terrible thing... We're going to be right down to the bottom of it.”