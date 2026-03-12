West Bloomfield synagogue shooting update: Scary video shows car crash at Temple Israel - Watch

Locals posted videos on social media, showing smoke at the scene, which is believed to be coming from the burning vehicle. Law enforcement officials are yet to confim details about whether anyone was injured during the incident.

Police in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, responded to what officials have described as an 'active situation' at a Jewish synagogue, Temple Israel, after a vehicle crashed into the building and shots were reportedly fired. Authorities said the incident occurred at 5725 Walnut Lake Road near the intersection of Walnut Lake and Drake roads. Investigators believe a vehicle was intentionally driven into the synagogue before catching fire.

What did police say? The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that multiple agencies are responding to the scene.

“Emergency personnel clearing the building,” the sheriff’s office said.

“We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol – nobody in or out of your building,” The Jewish Federation of Detroit said in a statement.

“We have been alerted by the West Bloomfield Police Department of a police situation in the community,” the West Bloomfield School District said in a statement.

Temple Israel is a large Jewish synagogue that also operates a preschool and serves a significant congregation in the community.

Police have urged residents to stay away from the area while officers respond to the situation.

"We are asking for community members to stay away from the area to allow for police response. Troopers are also increasing patrols at other places of worship in the district," the Michigan State Police reported.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said it was aware of reports of the incident in West Bloomfield, "out of an abundance of caution."

Where is the Temple Israel synagogue? Temple Israel is a large Jewish synagogue located in West Bloomfield Township, a suburban community in Oakland County. Address: 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield Township, Michigan 48323, USA

It sits near the Walnut Lake Road and Drake Road intersection. The campus includes: Main synagogue sanctuary, Religious school and preschool, and Community event and cultural spaces.