ODU active shooter threat: Scary videos emerge from Constant hall; ATF gives update
Two people were injured and the gunman died after a shooting at Constant Hall at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
Panic spread across the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk on Thursday morning after a gunman opened fire inside an academic building, leaving two people injured before the suspect was found dead, according to a university alert.
The shooting happened in Constant Hall, an academic building on campus. According to the university alert, the gunman opened fire around 10:49 am, creating panic among students and staff in the area.
Meanwhile, special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said they are responding to the shooting at the university. The federal agency confirmed its involvement while assisting with the investigation on Thursday morning.
Authorities continue to investigate the incident as more details are expected to emerge.
this is developing story
