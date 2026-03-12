Edit Profile
    What happened at Reagan National airport this morning? ‘Suspicious package’ reports raise concerns

    A suspicious package at Reagan National Airport led to the evacuation of Concourse D on Thursday morning.

    Updated on: Mar 12, 2026 8:14 PM IST
    By Khushi Arora
    Tense moments hit Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC Thursday morning when a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of Concourse D, sending passengers scrambling to safety.

    Suspicious package forces evacuation at Reagan National Airport’s Concourse D. (Representative image/ Unsplash)
    The package was found in a break room around 9 am, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). Airport police quickly set up a safety perimeter and cleared travelers from the area. Authorities are investigating the package, but have not said why it was considered suspicious.

    Concourse D is part of Terminal 2 and serves American Airlines flights.

    The evacuation comes amid ongoing pay issues for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, who have gone without paychecks during the partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.

    This is developing story

    • Khushi Arora
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Khushi Arora

      Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/What Happened At Reagan National Airport This Morning? ‘Suspicious Package’ Reports Raise Concerns
