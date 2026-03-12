What happened at Reagan National airport this morning? ‘Suspicious package’ reports raise concerns

Tense moments hit Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC Thursday morning when a suspicious package prompted the evacuation of Concourse D, sending passengers scrambling to safety. Suspicious package forces evacuation at Reagan National Airport’s Concourse D. (Representative image/ Unsplash)

The package was found in a break room around 9 am, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). Airport police quickly set up a safety perimeter and cleared travelers from the area. Authorities are investigating the package, but have not said why it was considered suspicious.

Concourse D is part of Terminal 2 and serves American Airlines flights.

The evacuation comes amid ongoing pay issues for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers, who have gone without paychecks during the partial government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security.