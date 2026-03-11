Iraq drone attack: US diplomatic support facility near Baghdad airport struck amid rising tensions with Iran
The US diplomatic facility in Iraq was reportedly hit by an Iranian drone amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
The US diplomatic facility in Iraq was reportedly hit by an Iranian drone on Tuesday. The attack on the facility near Baghdad airport comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The Washington Post reported on the attack in Iraq.
“A drone just hit a major U.S. diplomatic facility in Iraq in a suspected retaliation to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran by pro-Tehran militias, per a security official and an internal alert reviewed by The Post,” John Hudson shared on X.
He further detailed how the attack went down.
Also Read | Choices before Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Six drones were reportedly fired towards the compound and five of them were shot down. However, one managed to strike the US facility, as per a security official who spoke to The Post. “The strike hit the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a sprawling logistical hub for American diplomats near the Baghdad airport,” Hudson continued.
An alleged photo from the incident was also shared online. It showed smoke rising. However, this came from an unverified profile. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.
Update on Iran drone attack
There are no reports of casualties yet, as per The Post. The drone is believed to have hit near a guard tower and currently ‘accountability is ongoing’, as per the State Department.
The publication reported that the State Department noted individuals are required to ‘duck and cover.’ Meanwhile, Iraq's Defense Ministry condemned attacks near Iraqi bases, but did not mention the onslaught on the US facility.
“The Ministry of Defense stresses that it will not stand by as a spectator. Rather, it will firmly confront and pursue … all parties involved,” the statement reportedly read.
The official who spoke to The Post said that the attack was likely carried out by militias who operated under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq – which is a coalition of Iranian-supported armed groups that have ramped up attacks since Israel and the US launched their offensive.
The joint strikes took the life of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran. meanwhile, has put a chokehold on the critical Strait of Hormuz, impacting vessel movement and disrupting fuel and LPG distribution as a result. US President Donald Trump, today, warned them against planting mines in the strait, and later shared that the navy had destroyed some of their vessels capable of planting these mines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More