Iraq drone attack: US diplomatic support facility near Baghdad airport struck amid rising tensions with Iran

The US diplomatic facility in Iraq was reportedly hit by an Iranian drone on Tuesday. The attack on the facility near Baghdad airport comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East. The Washington Post reported on the attack in Iraq. The US diplomatic facility in Iraq was reportedly hit by an Iranian drone. Image for representational purposes. (X/@24hrGeopolitics)

“A drone just hit a major U.S. diplomatic facility in Iraq in a suspected retaliation to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran by pro-Tehran militias, per a security official and an internal alert reviewed by The Post,” John Hudson shared on X.

He further detailed how the attack went down.

Six drones were reportedly fired towards the compound and five of them were shot down. However, one managed to strike the US facility, as per a security official who spoke to The Post. “The strike hit the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, a sprawling logistical hub for American diplomats near the Baghdad airport,” Hudson continued.