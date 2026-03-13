Who was Ayman Ghazaleh, man linked to Temple Israel synagogue shooting in West Bloomfield
Ayman Ghazaleh was reportedly the suspect who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle and opened fire at Temple Israel synagogue, injuring a guard.
Ayman Ghazaleh, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was identified as the suspect in the crash and shooting at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan early on Thursday. Ryan Grim of Drop Site News identified Ghazaleh as the man who rammed the explosive-loaded vehicle into the synagogue and started shooting, injuring a security guard.
Grim reported citing a source familiar with the situation that Ghazaleh is from Lebanon and his family in Lebanon was killed in a recent Israeli air strike. He had reportedly shared photos of his family member on WhatsApp stories a day before the shooting. Fox 2 Detroit and Fox News' Bill Melugin also confirmed that Ghazaleh lived in Dearborn and his family was killed in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
However, as of now, authorities have not officially identified by the suspect involved in the shooting at the synagogue Thursday afternoon. Ht.com could not independently verify Ryan Grim's report.
FBI Says Targeted Attack On Jewish Community
The FBI said Thursday that the attack at the synagogue in West Bloomfield was a "targeted attack on the Jewish community." Jennifer Runyan, the special agent in charge of FBI's field office in Detroit, called the incident "deeply disturbing and tragic."
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed that the vehicle, loaded with explosives, caught fire after the crash. The suspect alighted the vehicle and started shooting at the synagogue. In a statement, the synagogue said that except the security guard who suffered minor injuries, all other staff and the 140 children in its preschool facility were safe.
President Trump, meanwhile, called the shooting a “terrible thing” and said extended solidarity to the Jewish community in Michigan. "I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today," Trump said.
