Who was Ayman Ghazaleh, man linked to Temple Israel synagogue shooting in West Bloomfield

Ayman Ghazaleh, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was identified as the suspect in the crash and shooting at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan early on Thursday. Ryan Grim of Drop Site News identified Ghazaleh as the man who rammed the explosive-loaded vehicle into the synagogue and started shooting, injuring a security guard. Law enforcement survey the area near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, (Getty Images via AFP)

Grim reported citing a source familiar with the situation that Ghazaleh is from Lebanon and his family in Lebanon was killed in a recent Israeli air strike. He had reportedly shared photos of his family member on WhatsApp stories a day before the shooting. Fox 2 Detroit and Fox News' Bill Melugin also confirmed that Ghazaleh lived in Dearborn and his family was killed in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

However, as of now, authorities have not officially identified by the suspect involved in the shooting at the synagogue Thursday afternoon. Ht.com could not independently verify Ryan Grim's report.