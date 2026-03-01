Laura Loomer, the far-right influencer, claimed to have identified the suspect in the shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, Texas, on early Sunday morning. As of now, the FBI has not identified the suspect but are investigating it as a potential act of terrorism. FBI special agent Alex Doran speaks during a news briefing on the mass shooting at Buford's bar at the Austin Police Department on March 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Amidst that, Loomer claimed the shooter in question is Ndiaga Diagne, who she said is a naturalized citizen from Senegal. Additionally. New York Post also claimed that the shooter is Diagne and he is 53-year-old.

No other sources have, as of now, confirmed the shooter's identity. The suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement after killing two and injuring at least 14.

Ht.com cannot independently very Laura Loomer claim about the suspect. Loomer has a long track record of spreading misinformation and may of her theories that have repeatedly been debunked.

Here's Loomer's post: