Who is Laura Loomer? Anti-H-1B activist announces her visit to India

Laura Loomer is an American far-right activist known for her political commentary and hardline stance on immigration. Recently, she sparked significant conversation online by announcing an upcoming visit to India to attend a specific event. This announcement has drawn particular attention due to Loomer’s long-standing public opposition to the H-1B visa program. She has frequently argued that the program allows large corporations to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour. Laura Loomer attends a ceremony at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. (AP)

“See you soon, India!” she tweeted, sharing the event she is scheduled to attend while in the country.

Laura Loomer: Early life, education, and career Laura Loomer was born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1993. She completed her schooling at Orme School and majored in broadcast journalism at Barry University in South Florida.

She joined Project Veritas, an American far-right activist group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010, before graduating. While working with the group, she reportedly performed undercover stunts. She left Project Veritas in 2017 and joined The Rebel, a Canadian right-wing media outlet.

Laura Loomer’s anti-H-1 B stance: She has been vocal in her opposition to the H-1B visa program, frequently portraying it as a threat to American workers. In one tweet, shared last December, she wrote, “Happy H1B Visa gate anniversary! One year ago, I started a war.”

When Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin venture capitalist, was appointed as White House’s AI senior policy director, he publicly advocated for an expansion of the H-1B program. Laura Loomer blasted him and accused him of threatening Trump’s “America First” agenda. She also publicly clashed with Elon Musk over skilled migration visas.

What is Laura Loomer’s net worth? The far-right political activist’s net worth is estimated at $10- $11 million, according to a Times of India report.

Laura Loomer’s Twitter ban: In 2018, she was banned from Twitter (now X) for criticising Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s religion. Following this, she chained herself to the company’s headquarters to have the ban on her profile lifted. She was later banned from payment services such as PayPal, Venmo, and Cash App.

The activist got her X profile back after Elon Musk purchased the company. Since then, she has used the platform to put forth her opinions.

Laura Loomer’s support for Donald Trump: Laura Loomer has maintained a close and highly visible relationship with Donald Trump, frequently appearing alongside him at key campaign and official events. Although she does not hold an official title within his administration, she is often described as having "the President's ear" and acting as a "loyalty enforcer."

Trump has publicly described her as a "strong person" and a "free spirit”. While he occasionally distances himself from her more controversial statements, she remains a prominent fixture in his inner circle and a vocal defender of his "America First" agenda.