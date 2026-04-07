'Woke leftist': Laura Loomer rips Tucker Carlson for meltdown over Trump 'mocking Islam’

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer targeted media personality Tucker Carlson in a post on X, accusing him of having a “meltdown” over remarks linked to Donald Trump that were perceived as mocking Islam.

She added, “He’s acting like a woke leftist. He’s so far gone,” along with further remarks criticising Carlson’s stance.

The post also included a video clip of Carlson speaking about religion.

Carlson’s remarks in the video In the video shared by Loomer, Carlson appears to criticise statements attributed to Trump, saying: “No decent person mocks other people’s religions… to mock other people’s faith is to mock the idea of faith itself.”

He further stated, “No president should mock Islam. That’s not your job… This is not a theocracy.”

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Referring to a social media post made on Easter, Carlson added: “To send out a tweet with the F word on Easter morning… and then saying ‘praise be to Allah’… you are mocking me and every other Christian… That is evil.”

Loomer and Carlson’s ongoing feud The latest exchange is not the first time Loomer has publicly targeted Carlson. According to The Daily Beast, she has repeatedly criticised him in recent weeks, including calling on Trump to distance himself from the commentator.

In earlier remarks cited by the outlet, Loomer accused Carlson of undermining Trump and described him as a “national security threat."

She has also previously referred to Carlson as “Tucker Qatarlson,” a nickname she has used in multiple posts, as reported by The Daily Beast.

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Context of the exchange The video shared by Loomer shows Carlson objecting to rhetoric he described as mocking religion, including Islam and Christianity.

In the clip, he says: “We should never mock [faith]… at its core is the acknowledgement that we are not in charge of the universe.”

Loomer’s response directly criticised these remarks, framing them as a reaction to Trump’s statements.

The exchange has since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the public disagreement between the two commentators.