‘Trump not Christian’: Ex-insider gives brutal Easter verdict after Iran threat; Melania, Barron in focus

A former Donald Trump ally and MAGA insider, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had a lot to say after the president's latest threat to Iran on Easter Sunday. The 79-year-old shared an expletive-laden post on social media, warning that the US could strike Iran's power plants and bridges if it does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. He used terms like ‘f*****g’, ‘b******s’ and ‘praise to be Allah’ in his message. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere (Getty Images via AFP)

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Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump Former Congresswoman MTG, who went from supporting Trump to speaking against several of his policies, noted that the president's message on Easter was plain ‘evil’.

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” she wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

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She further called on Israel. “I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this. The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they’ve been telling for decades, that any moment Iran would develop a nuclear weapon. You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel.”

MTG did not stop there. She seven went on to claim that Trump is ‘not a Christian’.

“They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing. On Easter, of all days, we as Christians should be reminded that the son of God died and rose from the grave so that we can be forgiven once and for all of our sins. Jesus commanded us to love one another and forgive one another. Even our enemies.”

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“Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians. Christians in the administration should be pursuing peace. Urging the President to make peace. Not escalating war that is hurting people. This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most.”

Trump's latest threat to Iran Donald Trump revealed on his Truth Social platform that the ‘seriously wounded; airman had been rescued ’from deep inside the mountains of Iran'. He called it ‘one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US history’.

Tehran, however, said that it had ‘foiled’ the operation and shared images appearing to show the wreckage of several aircraft.

Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, a vital conduit for oil and gas, and launched strikes on Israel and its Gulf neighbours.

Trump warned Iran to stop choking traffic through Hormuz. "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell," he said, in his social media post.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he declared. Later, Trump told Fox News that he believed there was a "good chance" that Iran would agree to a deal on Monday.

Trump's warning came as the Omani and Iranian deputy foreign ministers reportedly held talks on easing passage through Hormuz.

Melania, Barron in focus While several social media users shared rumors about Trump being hospitalized. White House busted these reports. Reports this week revealed that first lady Melania Trump has strict rules about her son Barron not being clicked at private events. After images of the 20-year-old were leaked from a December visit to Mar-a-Lago, his mother was reportedly ‘furious’.

(With AFP inputs)