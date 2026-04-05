Donald Trump's health concerns spark frenzy on social media, White House blames 'deranged liberals' for death rumours

Claims and rumours on US President Donald Trump's health once again sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend. On Sunday, "Trump is dead" rose to the ranks in trends after a series of posts on the platform X claimed that the US President had been admitted to a hospital. But the White House later said these were “insane conspiracy theories” cooked up by “deranged liberals”. The speculation increased after the White House declared a "press lid", stating that no public appearances would be made. (AP File)

Chatter on X amid ‘press lid’ "There are some reports, some speculation, and unconfirmed info coming in that Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital. The White House announced that the President will not appear before the public today," said a viral post by an account on X, where the user described themselves as an “American Scientist, Medical Expert, Health Economist”.

The speculation increased after the White House declared a "press lid", stating that no public appearances would be made. While the lid was apparently due to the fact that there was an ongoing search-and-rescue operation for a missing US airman in Iran (he was eventually rescued), many netizens were quick to assume that it was because of some drastic change in the President's health.

The announcement triggered a wave of unverified reports due to the unusuality of the post, as Trump is known to travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to play golf on the weekends.

White House says Trump 'never stops working' White House's official communications account, Rapid Responses 47, addressed the speculation.

"Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to the press. (They said nothing when Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to the press) Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working," read the statement.