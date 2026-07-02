Mahesh Bhatt confirms he'll never direct again, says film content is pre-decided: ‘Then what is the role of an artiste’

In a long and storied career, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has directed a staggering 47 films. But all of them, barring one, came in the 20th century. His most prolific period was the 90s, when he directed 30 films in 10 years, including cult classics like Zakhm and Sir, as well as hits such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Sadak. But 1999 was when he retired, taking a back seat to focus on producing films. When he returned with Sadak 2 in 2020, many had hoped the veteran was primed for a comeback. But in a candid chat with HT, the 77-year-old rules out any possibility of a return to the director’s chair. Mahesh Bhatt has only directed one film in the last 27 years.

‘I would beg for money for my films’ Mahesh Bhatt began his career as a director with Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain in 1974, but it wasn’t until the 80s that he broke through with critically acclaimed films like Arth and Saaraansh. “I would give money to make those films, I would go, and I would beg, and it was that hunger that they saw,” says the filmmaker. After tasting success with both audiences and critics, he hung up his boots in 1999.

‘What's the role of an artiste?’ Ask him if he feels compelled to return to direction, and he promptly says, “No, because it is so gratifying to talk about movies so passionately.” These days, the veteran is content to produce films and present amateur theatre plays. His friend and Vikram Bhatt recently said that the veteran has retired from direction, and Mahesh Bhatt confirms that.

When probed about the reason behind his refusal to return to the director’s chair, Bhatt says, “Where there is life, there is vitality. There is caution where things are dictated to you. And then, when you are to make content according to certain designs which have been pre-decided, then what is the role of an artiste?”

‘No matter how dark the night is…’ However, the filmmaker clarifies that he is not disenchanted with Indian cinema. “One of the finest things I've seen recently is Main Vaapas Aaunga by Imtiaz Ali. I wrote about it. I feel that this is a moment of rebellion. When you put your heart into it and listen to the heartbeat of the times, you see a longing, a thirst in people for something sensitive and painful that connects to their lives. No matter how dark the night is, there will be renegades, there will be rebels who will come and rewrite the narrative,” he explains.

Does that mean that, unlike the large number of industry insiders, Mahesh Bhatt is not worried about the state and the future of Hindi cinema? He says, “I think that this storytelling is the lifeblood of the human race, and you will have storytellers who will dare to break away from the conformity which is imposed on you and the massification which is taking place. All the algorithms that are pushing you to the platforms that want only numbers are compelling you to cut yourself and fit into what the template is. But there will always be somebody outside, an audacious person who will become the new Pied Piper.”