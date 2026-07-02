Sunil Gavaskar warns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut will come with added pressure: ‘Have to deliver immediately’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait for his India debut continues despite the excitement surrounding his maiden national call-up. The teenage batting sensation, who lit up IPL 2026 with a record-breaking season, is yet to get his opportunity at the international level. After spending the entire two-match T20I series against Ireland on the sidelines, Sooryavanshi was once again left out of the playing XI for the opening T20I vs England. With expectations continuing to grow, the 15-year-old remains one of the biggest talking points around the Indian team as fans eagerly await his long-awaited debut. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still waiting for his chance. (AFP)

While Sooryavanshi's continued exclusion has sparked debate among fans and experts, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the youngster should view this phase as part of his learning process. Gavaskar admitted that the longer wait could increase the pressure when the opportunity finally arrives, but backed the 15-year-old to handle it well and benefit from spending time in the company of India's senior players.

"It (the delay) will put him under more pressure whenever he gets an opportunity. But at 15 years of age, you don't think too much about pressure. He knows that if he gets the opportunity in the second or third game, he will have to deliver almost immediately. That's there. But he is happy to be around. This Indian team is full of lovely, tremendous players, and it is just fantastic for him to be learning from them," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports Network.

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Samson under pressure Sanju Samson's lean patch at the top of the order has only added to the scrutiny surrounding India's opening combination. The wicketkeeper-batter has endured a disappointing run in recent matches, managing scores of just 5, 0 and 1. With India looking for stability at the top, his repeated failures have inevitably fuelled calls for a change. Waiting in the wings is teenage sensation Sooryavanshi, whose omission despite his outstanding domestic form has become a major talking point. If Samson's struggles continue, the selectors could soon be tempted to hand the youngster his long-awaited international debut.

Sooryavanshi forced his way into the national squad after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals. The 15-year-old finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs, striking at an extraordinary 237.30. He smashed a century, five half-centuries and a record 72 sixes, dominating attacks with his fearless strokeplay throughout the season. Those performances earned him both the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player awards, while also making a strong case for an opportunity in India's T20I side. With expectations continuing to grow, his debut now appears to be only a matter of time.