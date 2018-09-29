Lucknow constable charged with murder after shooting dead civilian in ‘self defence’

An Uttar Pradesh policeman on patrol duty allegedly shot dead an assistant sales manager of a global tech company in self defence early Saturday morning in Lucknow, police said.

Vivek Tewari, 38, was in his car with his ex-colleague Sana Khan when the incident took place after the deceased rammed a patrol motorcycle.

Constable Prashant Kumar who fired at the car was arrested after police registered an FIR on Sana’s complaint.

“The constable fired in self defence believing that some criminals were inside the car as the victim tried to flee after hitting the patrol bike,” senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The incident took place around 1:30 am in Lucknow’s upscale Gomtinagar extension area. Tiwari was injured on the neck after the constable fired at the car’s windshield.

The vehicle then rammed into the pillar of a bridge. More details are awaited.

Tewari is survived by a wife and two daughters.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 08:44 IST