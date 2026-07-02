Israel Embassy seeks unpaid interns in India for six months, internet reacts

A post shared on the official X profile of the Israeli Embassy in India has sparked an intense discussion on social media. The agency shared a hiring post seeking interns to work with them for 6 months. However, what prompted remarks from X users was the “internship condition”, which specified that the position would be unpaid. A post shared by the Israeli Embassy in India on X. (X/@IsraelinIndia)

“Internship Opportunity! The Embassy of Israel in India is looking for a Political Intern to join the Political Department. If you're passionate about geopolitics, international issues, multilateral relations, APPLY NOW! Have a look at the attached criteria for more details,” the embassy wrote while sharing a visual with more information about the position.

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“The Embassy of Israel is seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Political Intern to support the work of the Political Department at the Embassy. The selected candidate will play a key role in supporting the Embassy's political analysis, stakeholder engagement, and reporting efforts across a wide range of internal and international political issues,” the note reads.

It explains that as part of “roles and responsibilities,” the intern would need to “Monitor and analyze political developments, legislation, and policy shifts, regional and international geopolitical trends impacting bilateral and multilateral relations.”

They are also expected to attend and report on parliamentary sessions, press briefings, key political events and conferences. Additionally, the selected candidate would “Support the organization on administrative tasks, events, and visits involving foreign officials and international stakeholders. Coordinate with other embassies and international institutions as required.”

The embassy outlined that those pursuing “Bachelor's degree or above in Political Science, International Relations, or a related field,” have “Relevant experience in political analysis, diplomacy, public policy. or government affairs,” and possess “Strong knowledge of political systems and institutions, both domestic and international,” can apply for the position. The agency then added, “This is an unpaid internship for 6 months”.